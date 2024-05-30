Deco-D and A-Pez to Perform New Music Release at IAM Music Awards on June 29, 2024

May 30, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be swept away by a musical revolution! On June 28th, 2024, the electrifying duo Deco-D and A-Pez will unleash their latest single, "Feelings," at the Cardi B and Sexyy Red Concert held at the Crypto Center in Los Angeles. Released under Sony Music Group, this sensational track promises to redefine the music landscape for enthusiasts worldwide.

"Feelings" transcends mere music; it embodies a paradigm shift in the industry. With its infectious beats and compelling lyrics, this masterpiece is set to ignite a firestorm, leaving listeners yearning for more of Deco-D and A-Pez's distinctive sound.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Following their single release at the Cardi B and Sexyy Red concert, Deco-D and A-Pez will grace the stage at the prestigious IAM Music Awards on June 29th, 2024, hosted by Power Radio at the Hilton Los Angeles/Universal City. There, they will mesmerize the audience with a captivating rendition of their new single, "Feelings." They are also scheduled to perform on the Power Radio and Goodlife entertainment Summer Concert Music Festival.

For fans eager to extend the euphoria of "Feelings" beyond the live performances, fret not! The single will be available on all major music platforms, ensuring that enthusiasts can groove to it anytime, anywhere. 

Stay tuned for the latest updates and exclusive content by following Deco-D and A-Pez on Official Deco and A-Pez across all your favorite social media platforms.

Don't miss out on this groundbreaking musical journey with Deco-D and A-Pez. Mark your calendars and get ready to let your "Feelings" soar!

