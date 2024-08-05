"Decoded": Groundbreaking Chinese Psychological Thriller Film Set for Global Release on August 22

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Pictures has announced the global release of the Chinese psychological thriller "Decoded," a groundbreaking film that blurs the lines between dreams and reality. Directed by the acclaimed Chen Sicheng, "Decoded" features a stellar ensemble cast including Liu Haoran, John Cusack, Chen Daoming, Daniel Wu, and Faye Yu. This film represents Chen Sicheng's latest bold venture following the remarkable success of the "Detective Chinatown" series and "Sheep Without a Shepherd."

Official Poster of Film Decoded

Adapted from the award-winning novel by Mai Jia, "Decoded" is set against the turbulent backdrop of the 1940s, a time when accurately deciphering enemy codes was crucial amidst global unrest. The story follows Rong Jinzhen (portrayed by Liu Haoran), a young prodigy with extraordinary mathematical abilities. Raised by university dean Li Liren (Daniel Wu) and his wife Ye Xiaoning (Faye Yu), Rong's life takes a dramatic turn when he solves a complex problem posed by his professor, Hayes (John Cusack). This remarkable feat catches the attention of the enigmatic 701 Bureau, led by Director Zheng (Chen Daoming), propelling Rong into the clandestine world of code-breaking.

The story unfolds in the high-stakes world of espionage, filled with suspense and tension. Dreams act as windows to the subconscious, blurring the lines between dreams and reality. Through the art of decoding, the film reveals the relationship between mentor and protégé as a poetic and fateful duel where each is both cause and effect for the other. In addition to its outstanding story, "Decoded" showcases breathtaking visuals, immersive soundscapes, and meticulous production design, breaking sensory boundaries. This film sets a new benchmark for Chinese filmmaking, presenting a fresh, innovative approach to the industry.

CMC Pictures is set to release "Decoded" globally on August 22. The first wave of screenings will take place in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, with more regions to be announced soon.

