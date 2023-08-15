Decoding the Creator Economy: Mavrck's Latest Report Uncovers Key Shifts in Creator Pay

Mavrck publishes the third annual compensation report detailing creator rates across sponsored content and other income types.

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrck, the all-in-one enterprise influencer marketing platform, releases its new report covering creator compensation and detailing the changes in the creator economy in the last year. This report is Mavrck's third annual deep dive into the topic of creator pay and discusses how the rise of influencer marketing has impacted creators and their rates, in addition to the nuanced drivers of creator income.

"The way creators generate revenue is becoming more diverse as the creator economy matures," says Lyle Stevens, CEO and Co-Founder of Mavrck. "Previously, creators relied heavily on sponsored content to make money. However, the growth of the creator economy and the macroeconomic environment have introduced new revenue streams and opportunities for creators to monetize their passions and creativity."

Content creators generate revenue from several key sources, including sponsored content, affiliate links, ads, creator funds, paid content subscriptions, and merchandise sales. As the creator economy changes, so too do the revenue opportunities - the report finds affiliate revenue has increased, with 56% of creators generating revenue from the source, compared to 47% in 2021.

"As marketing budgets tighten, CMOs invest in channels, creators, and content types that drive measurable impact on business goals whether that's reach and awareness, engagement or sales," says long-time industry expert and DePaul University's Influencer Marketing Professor Jenny Heinrich. "As a result, we are seeing a shift in how brands partner with and compensate creators. Additionally, pay disparity amongst diverse creators is prevalent in today's influencer landscape and has become a key focus area for brands and agencies."

Several factors, including the workload for a single fee, brand partnerships' variations, and the dynamic economic landscape, determine if a content creator can earn a substantial full-time income or if their work remains a part-time endeavor.

Despite challenges in the macroeconomic environment, the creator economy is still thriving, especially for full-time creators. The report finds nearly 53% of full-time creators saw increased income in the past year compared to 2022.

Download the full Creator Compensation Report for more insights on creator revenue.

Mavrck is the all-in-one enterprise influencer marketing platform that enables brands to grow their business with authentic content consumers trust.

Mavrck acquired Later, a market-leading self-service social media planning platform in 2022.

