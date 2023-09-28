Decoding the Future of Translational Research at the Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference - Frankfurt, Germany, October 5-6th 2023

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This groundbreaking event is positioned to shed light on the evolving dynamics of biomarker research and its intersection with precision medicine.

Championing this initiative, the conference convenes thought leaders from premier global pharmaceutical entities, pioneering biotech ventures, and esteemed academic institutions, spanning varied therapeutic domains and drug development phases.

At the heart of the conference lies a focus on the integration of biomarkers in drug discovery, as well as the critical realm of cancer biomarkers. Our distinguished panel of experts will journey through pivotal discussions around challenges, innovations, and methodologies in the Clinical Applications of Biomarkers, covering sectors like Immuno-Oncology, Neurology, and Inflammatory Diseases. Attendees are poised to gain invaluable insights through real-world case studies, offering a roadmap for revenue generation and a deep dive into the clinical translation nuances of biomarkers.

Conference Highlights:

  • Unravelling the Pathways to Commercialization of CDx.
  • Exploration of Proteomics and Genomics-driven Biomarkers.
  • Biomarker Drug Discovery and Advanced Assay Development.
  • Delving into Multiplex Companion Diagnostics and Navigating Regulatory Mandates.
  • Strategies for Clinical Trials Design in CDx.
  • Digital Biomarkers, Predictive Markers, Precision Medicine, and the World of Big Data.

Why Make This Your Must-Attend Event?

  • Engage with the vanguard of the industry and academia in biomarkers, translational medicine, and diagnostics.
  • Uncover the seamless integration of biomarkers in drug development, encapsulating sectors like immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and more.
  • Extract novel insights on pioneering biomarkers for multifaceted applications.
  • Deep dive into case studies on state-of-the-art tech innovations in areas like digital pathology, AI, and more.
  • Leverage unparalleled networking prospects. This two-day congress is a melting pot of intense scientific and business dialogues, bolstered by curated 1-2-1 meetings.

Calling On: Research aficionados, clinicians, academicians, and professionals from pharmaceutical, biopharma realms, and esteemed academic circles, especially those anchored in:

  • Biomarker Discovery/Development
  • Clinical Biomarker Dynamics
  • Imaging Biomarkers & Pathology
  • Proteomics Biomarkers & Experimental Medicine
  • Personalized Medicine & Immunology Biomarkers

For a detailed itinerary, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/183i4b

