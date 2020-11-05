Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. Ranked in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers® for Second Consecutive Year

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island practice Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. was rated among the "Best Law Firms" of 2021 by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® in the category of Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs. The firm has obtained this ranking for two consecutive years, highlighting their continued success in legal advocacy.

In partnership with U.S. News & World Report, Best Lawyers® reviews and assesses every firm home to at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© for the corresponding year. This requirement is hard enough to meet on its own, as attorneys need to go through a selective peer review to be awarded a listing — only a small percentage of legal professionals make the cut.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. was rendered eligible by the selection of Attorneys Mark B. Decof and Patrick C. Barry to the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

"Best Law Firms" rankings are not simply given to firms with The Best Lawyers in America© honorees, as the entire firm must undergo a rigorous review process to obtain a rating. Past successes and achievements, client testimonials, and peer respect are all evaluated and weighed to determine "Best Law Firms" scores. Then, firms are ranked across three tiers by practice area and geographic location, with Tier 1 housing the highest-scoring firms.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. was the first firm in Rhode Island to focus on serving the victims of personal injury cases. They have won more verdicts than any other firm in the state and are committed to uplifting their community through both pursuing justice for their clients and supporting many local public interest and charitable organizations. Their advocacy for the victims of negligence in a wide array of legal areas — including but not limited to medical and business malpractice, construction accidents, truck and car crashes, and product liability — has earned them recognition from Super Lawyers®, Lawdragon, and Martindale-Hubbell, among others.

