Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. Recognized in Best Lawyers® 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys at the renowned trial law firm of Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. have been acclaimed by Best Lawyers®, a globally respected legal ranking organization, in the 2022 edition of its annual guides, The Best Lawyers in America© and Ones to Watch.

Best Lawyers develops both of its annual guides primarily through peer review, asking top-rated lawyers in every corner of the country to participate in evaluating the caliber of the upcoming edition's candidates. Only those who scored the highest are listed in the published edition. Ones to Watch is dedicated to recognizing early career attorneys who pass review; however, according to Best Lawyers, The Best Lawyers in America solely recognizes the top 6% of the nation's private practice attorneys.

The below Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. attorneys were recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 for their skill in advocating for those injured in Providence, Rhode Island:

Patrick C. Barry (Listed since 2020)

(Listed since 2020) Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Mark B. Decof (Listed since 2003)

(Listed since 2003) Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Also in Providence, the following Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. attorney was honored with 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for the very first time:

Timothy J. Grimes

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Congratulations to the above Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. attorneys on their 2022 Best Lawyers accolades! They have each helped the firm lay down its track record of success, which amounts to over $1 billion in compensation for its clients.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C. proudly advocates for plaintiffs in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. It was the very first firm in Rhode Island to specialize in personal injury litigation and has achieved more verdicts in favor of clients than any other firm in the state. Visit decof.com to learn about how the firm can help. To read more about Best Lawyers, kindly visit bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, P.C.