Decof Barry Mega & Quinn, P.C. Wins Rhode Island's 1st Civil Jury Trial Since Pandemic's Start

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Michael P. Quinn, Jr., shareholder of the trial law firm of Decof Barry Mega & Quinn, P.C., won the first civil jury trial (Case No. PC 15-0743) to take place in Rhode Island since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The battle was hard fought by lawyers on both sides of the aisle, but Attorney Quinn ultimately prevailed, recovering over $2 million for a woman severely injured in a botched gallbladder removal surgery.

The client was only 25 years old when she sought medical help for intense abdominal pain. She was soon diagnosed with symptomatic gallstones and recommended for a laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a surgical procedure in which the gallbladder and any gallstones are removed.

Gallbladder removal surgery can become complicated because of the ductwork that connects the organ to the biliary system. A surgeon, if not utilizing correct technique, cannegligently cut, or "transect," the common bile duct instead of the duct he is supposed to (the cystic duct). Unfortunately, this is exactly what happened to Attorney Quinn's client. The general surgeon did not realize what he had done intraoperatively, and he sent the client home later that afternoon.

Eventually, the client experienced unbearable pain due to the surgical error. She was hospitalized for over a month, was treated with bile replacement, in which she had to drink bile, and ultimately underwent and Roux-en-Y gastric bypass surgery to reconstruct her biliary/intestinal anatomy.

Throughout litigation and at trial, the defense fought back expertly and vigorously, but in the end, Attorney Quinn and his staff's hard work paid off: DBMQ achieved a unanimous verdict of $1.2 million for the client. With interest, the judgment totaled $2.136 million. ﻿

Decof Barry Mega & Quinn, P.C. is proud to advocate for the victims of medical malpractice. As the first firm in the state to specialize in personal injury law, it has achieved more favorable verdicts than any other Rhode Island firm.

