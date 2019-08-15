Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn Recognized in the 2020 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn has been recognized as a 2020 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, the most trusted and respected attorney rating service in the United States. The firm is equally pleased to announce that Attorney Mark B. Decof and Attorney Patrick C. Barry have been recognized as 2020 Best Lawyers for their remarkable achievements in the field of personal injury litigation.

The Best Lawyers survey process is sophisticated, methodical, and highly competitive to reflect the publication's core mission of promoting only the top legal talents in the country. The lawyers selected for inclusion need to exemplify a standard of excellence and proficiency that warrants the respect of their peers. Each year, new candidates and previous listees are evaluated through a rigorous peer-review selection process that examines their respective career histories, professional achievements, and general influence in the legal community.

Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn congratulate Attorney Decof and Attorney Barry for consistently exemplifying the firm's fundamental principles - professionalism, excellence, and integrity – and earning the recognition of the Best Lawyers publication.

To learn more about the personal injury attorneys at Decof, Barry, Mega & Quinn, visit https://www.decof.com/. Inquiring parties can also discover more information about the Best Lawyers nomination process by visiting the publication's website at https://www.bestlawyers.com/.

