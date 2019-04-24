Decojent Awarded With Honorable Mention on Awwwards.com

KARACHI, Pakistan, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UX Design Agency from Pakistan Decojent has been awarded with an "Honorable Mention" on Awwwards.com.

Awwwards.com is the biggest and most credible platform where the best designed/most innovative websites are showcased. Decojent was recognized for its design, creativity and innovation on the internet. The agency is truly honored by this award and appreciates the recognition, as it works hard to blend UX design with business strategy to drive measurable results.

In a short span of time, Decojent has delivered remarkable product design and user experience services to clients across different industries and regions. They were able to cultivate a multi-disciplinary team of UX strategists, UX designers, visual artists, interface designers and content writers. The Decojent team utilizes best practice user experience and service design methodology. Together, they will unpack business and user needs at each stage of the customer journey, in order to truly define the right digital product or business.

For a brand new digital product, Decojent's goal is to build a great product that is built on a functional foundation and has a meaningful and significant impact on people's lives. It's a big believer in tech for good, ensuring its products and designs have a positive impact on society as a whole.

Decojent believes in providing quality work that people can depend on because it's simply the right thing to do. Taking proper care and consideration of clients' immediate and long term goals is extremely important to Decojent. The firm is dependable and has delivered great results to countless clients around the world.

About Decojent

Decojent is a digital product design company located in Karachi, Pakistan. It was founded in 2016 by Mohiuddin Parekh.

At Decojent, they love to design challenging digital products. Their capabilities are in producing web and mobile designs – especially for enterprise apps with multi-dimensional use cases and complex data, including SaaS, data visualization, e-commerce, and the FinTech industry.

People can contact Decojent today to discuss an upcoming project, or learn more about some of its core services by visiting: www.decojent.com

