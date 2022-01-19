Decommissioning 3G Tech for Profits, ATR Telecommunications Case Study highlights on eCommodity recovery options that pay for what others don't

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) announces a new program that will help telecommunications customers transform e-Waste into valuable e-Commodities as the industry ramps up 5G rollout.

For a telling example of what is demanded to keep pace in the client-service space, we can look to a project recently undertaken by Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), which operates multiple U.S. facilities and specializes in providing sales and services in the realm of IT asset disposition (ITAD).

"The strategy is to not just work harder, but to also work smarter." said Ken Ehresman, COO for ATR, a nationwide IT Asset Management company. "The e-Commodity program will empower telecommunications customers to play an active role in maximizing returns on retired IT assets, Cabling, Antenna, and various types of equipment that until recently reduced profitability."

In this case study we'll review how Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), utilized decades of recycling, and disposal expertise to help a growing Telecommunications provider decommission and sell one Million pounds of 2G and 3G equipment in an emerging eCommodity Marketplace. We'll review in greater detail how these waste streams were collected, processed, and eventually resold as valuable eCommodities to reduce expenditures, and generate revenue.

Telecommunications customers can increase their materials recoverable value by simply sorting items into specific categories, or maximize values by removing contaminants like bags, boxes, and segregating materials that have higher values from less valuable materials. Interested eCommodity and Wholesale buyers can sign up at www.ATRecycle.com/wholesale-questionnaire .

Nearly everything we use is manufactured from a commodity or sold as one. It's time to re-think recycling, think e-Commodities and become part of the solution, not the problem.

