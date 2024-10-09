Deconstruction Doesn't Always Lead to Exiting Christianity: New Research From State of the Church Initiative

Research reveals myths about deconstructing faith along with other key trends about Christian mindsets and beliefs

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of State of the Church , the largest Church-wide initiative in 2025, Gloo and Barna Group have released the first batch of research focused on Christian beliefs. This release will be followed by monthly releases in the State of the Church Initiative and is aimed at helping church leaders better know and understand Christian mindsets.

The release, titled "What Christians Really Believe," explores key trends that influence how Christians live out their faith in daily life. Topics include:

Gloo and Barna - State of the Church 2025

Drivers of what is morally right and wrong

Does God hear and answer prayers? Christians and non-Christians disagree.

How practicing Christians really feel about evangelism

Are churches focused on the right priorities?

Myths about deconstruction

"Some of the findings from this research are very surprising," said Brad Hill, chief solutions officer and head of Initiatives at Gloo. "Pastors, be encouraged. Many of those in our churches may have more stability than we think, in areas like faith sharing, belief in prayer, and a desire to contribute to the Church's priorities. As leaders engage with this new research and grow in curiosity, Gloo will be serving them with new tools to let them discover the state of their own church and receive practical recommendations on what to do next."

Highlights from the research:

While 43% of practicing Christians strongly disagree that morality changes with society, a surprising 21% strongly agree with the statement. Practicing Christians differ from non-practicing Christians on whether God hears prayers. Millennial practicing Christians agree strongly (59%) that they have a personal responsibility to share their faith (compared to 55% of Gen X and 46% of Boomers). Ex-Christians aren't the only ones deconstructing faith — two of five Christians say they have already undergone the process. A majority of Christians (57%) want to help the Church change its priorities to be what Jesus intended.

"The cultural landscape is changing so quickly, and modern ministry leaders need ways to stay current on what's happening," said David Kinnaman, CEO of Barna Group. "This first release — focused on understanding what's on the hearts and minds of Christians — marks a new approach to making research more accessible. When leaders can see clearly, they can lead more faithfully and confidently through every season."

In November, Barna and Gloo will release new research focused on key trends in leadership. The full research release is available on Barna Access Plus , Barna's subscription-based research library. To learn more, visit stateofthechurch.com .

Gloo is the trusted tech platform that releases the collective might of the faith ecosystem. Gloo connects ministry leaders to resources, people, insights, and funding so their people and communities flourish and their organizations thrive. Gloo does this with the highest standards of trust and scalable economic models. Gloo serves over 75,000 churches and more than 1,000 resource partners.

Barna Group is a leading research organization focused on the intersection of faith and culture. Since 1984, Barna has conducted more than two million interviews over the course of thousands of studies and become a go-to source for insights about religion, leadership, vocation and generations. Barna is an independent, privately-held, nonpartisan organization based in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas.

