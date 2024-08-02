Decorated Archery Medalist John Dudley Joins ORIGIN™ USA as Brand Maverick

FARMINGTON, Maine, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGIN™, an all-American apparel, footwear and accessories brand who manufactures their products, dirt-to-shirt in their Maine and North Carolina factories, is thrilled to announce that long-time customer and brand friend, John Dudley, is joining the ORIGIN™ team as Brand Maverick. In this innovative role, John will help spread their "Built By Freedom" message, engage with their community, and collaborate on product development to ensure they continue to outfit America with best-in-class lifestyle apparel and boots built by American hands and craftsmen.

In his role John, a lifelong hunting enthusiast, a decorated professional archer, and the founder of the Nock On brand, will among other activities:

Proliferate the Brand Message: John will be instrumental in amplifying ORIGIN™'s "Built By Freedom" message, both online and in-person at events, ensuring it resonates with a broad audience.

Community Engagement: He will work closely with ORIGIN™'s community, gathering feedback and building relationships to ensure that the voice of their customers is heard and integrated into their product offerings.

Product Collaboration: John will collaborate with ORIGIN™'s product team to enhance and expand their product line, ensuring it meets the needs and expectations of their community.

A maverick is someone who exhibits independence in thought and action, often deviating from conventional norms or behaviors. Mavericks are known for their unorthodox approaches and willingness to challenge the status quo.

Dudley will begin his collaboration and engagement with ORIGIN™ commencing August of 2024.

About John Dudley

John Dudley is a lifelong hunting enthusiast, a decorated professional archer, and the founder of the Nock On brand (https://nockonarchery.com/), focusing on free archery education and shedding positive light on the hunting community. Since age 18, John has competed professionally and worked with many of the archery industry's most iconic companies. His level of knowledge and industry experience comes from nearly 30 years of working alongside archery's most elite manufacturers and organizations. Today, John advocates for both bowhunting and archery at events and training seminars for everyday archers and national team athletes. He also writes globally, speaks, hosts a digital TV show, and produces a popular podcast.

John is a decorated medalist in several archery disciplines on multiple continents in Pro Level Archery. His accolades include APA Rookie of the Year, IBO National Champion (2X), NABH National Champion, European Grand Prix Gold Medalist, World Field Championship Medalist (2X), US Open Medalist, British National Indoor Champion, and Australian National Field Champion, with 45 top 3 Men's Pro finishes.

About ORIGIN™ USA

In 2012, amid the quiet expanse of the Maine woods, a new beginning was taking shape. Pete Roberts, a man with a clear vision, was on an impossible mission. He stood against a world that seemed to have relinquished its hold on American manufacturing. Driven by his passion for the ancient martial art of Jiu-Jitsu, Roberts was determined to make a mark—to create a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi truly made in America.

Roberts' initial attempts to find a local manufacturer were met with disappointment. Factories that once roared with American industry in his New England community were silent, their machines and knowledge sold to the lowest bidder. It was a harsh reality, a stark manifestation of how far homegrown manufacturing had fallen. Yet, Roberts refused to bow to this reality. Assembling a team of friends and family, he embarked on an impossible mission. With nothing but raw grit and determination, they built a small timber-frame factory in the solitude of the Maine woods.

Over the next decade, the name ORIGIN™ gained recognition, propelled forward by Roberts, and his partners, Jocko Willink, Andre Almeida, and Kip Fulks. Their continued journey embodies the true spirit of the American Dream—a story of grit, perseverance, and the unwavering conviction to their American heritage. They defied the tide of runaway capitalism and outsourcing, creating a niche for themselves in a global landscape dominated by overseas manufacturing.

When the pandemic highlighted the need for American-made products and supply chains, ORIGIN™ doubled their workforce to meet pent-up demand, invested in two new factories in North Carolina, and revived the last remaining denim manufacturing plant and wash house in America. ORIGIN™'s mission is to "Breathe Life Back into the Dream." The ORIGIN™ logo represents the "Wave of Freedom," reshoring jobs, restoring communities, and most importantly, reclaiming knowledge that's been sold away. When you see the ORIGIN™ tagline, "BUILT BY FREEDOM" you know it's made with American Materials, American Hands, and American Soul.

ORIGIN™ is headquartered in Farmington, Maine. For more information, visit ORIGINUSA.com and follow ORIGIN™inside the factory at YouTube.com/@ORIGINUSA, and on Instagram @originusa.

SOURCE Origin USA