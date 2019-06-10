Decorated US Army Major (Retired) and Chef Returns to Alma Mater as Graduation Speaker

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a 30-year career in the United States Army, Major Earl Bedford shifted gears to pursue a career as a chef. A 2015 graduate of The Art Institute of Tampa, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design, Major Bedford earned a Diploma in Culinary Arts with a sustained grade point average (GPA) of 4.0. On June 14, 2019, at 6pm Major Bedford will return to The Art Institute of Tampa as its graduation speaker, imparting words of wisdom and experience to the 2019 graduating class. The graduation will take place at Higgins Hall 5225 North Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614.

A staunch supporter of education, Major Bedford's educational career includes various degrees including a bachelor's degree in Health and Secondary Education from Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida and a master's degree in International Relations and Strategic Security Affairs from Troy State University in Alabama. He grew up in Tampa graduating from Robinson High School where he was a baseball standout and drafted by the Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball team in 1979. He also holds a language designation in French, Russian, Arabic, German and Korean.

Major Bedford has been busy since graduating – he is currently a personal chef and has volunteered to work at food and culinary events in the Tampa Bay area including Clearwater Jazz and Rib Festivals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tailgates and Mac Dill AFB Air Shows.

He is a decorated officer having won numerous military awards to include two Bronze Star Medals, the Iraque Campaign Medal (with four service stars); The Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; the Presidential Unit Citation Award, to name but a few.

"We were honored to have him as a student and alumni – Major Bedford always ensured that his work was top-notch and also helped his fellow students when able. But to have him back as graduation speaker, we feel privileged – he is an amazing individual and one that we feel embodies the values of not only our institution, but of our community," says Nils Sedwick, campus director for The Art Institute of Tampa.

The Art Institute of Tampa, a branch campus of Miami International University of Art & Design, is located in the heart of Tampa and is committed to contributing to the needs of its diverse community while preserving its unique heritage. Founded in January of 2004, the campus consists of approximately 35,000 square feet of classroom, computer lab, library, kitchens and office space. It is also home to The Tutored Chef, its student-run restaurant which is open to the public. It offers degree programs in the areas of Design, Fashion, Media Arts and Culinary. Miami International University of Art & Design is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award diplomas, associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404.679.4500 for questions about the accreditation of Miami International University of Art & Design. For more information, please visit www.artinstitutes.edu/tampa.

The Art Institute of Tampa, a branch of Miami International University of Art & Design, is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private, non-profit schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education, License No. 3110. 4401 North Himes Avenue, Suite 150, Tampa, FL 33614. © 2019. The Art Institutes. All rights reserved. See suprograms.info for program duration, tuition, fees and other costs, median debt, alumni success, and other important info.

SOURCE The Art Institute of Tampa

Related Links

http://www.artinstitutes.edu/tampa

