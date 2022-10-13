Decorative Coatings Market Size to Grow by USD 19.93 Bn, Akzo Nobel NV and Asian Paints Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative coatings market is set to grow by USD 19.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period. Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources, with a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Coatings Market 2022-2026

Decorative Coatings Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the decorative coatings market include Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers decorative coatings that are used to embellish both the exterior and interior of a building and are majorly used in airports, under the brand name of AKZO NOBEL.

Asian Paints Ltd. - The company offers decorative coatings that are available in 540 different shades with anti-bacterial properties that kill 99.9% of Staph, E. coli, and Enterobacter aerogenes on painted surfaces within two hours of exposure, under the brand name Asian Paints.

BASF SE - The company offers decorative coatings that are used for architectural coatings, automotive, and commercial vehicle coatings or industrial coatings, under the brand name BASF.

The report also covers the following areas :

Decorative Coatings Market 2022-2026: Market Drivers

The growing demand from emerging economies is driving the decorative coatings market growth. Decorative paints and coatings are applied to buildings and associated structures for decoration and protection. Rapid urbanization and a rise in investments in infrastructure are leading to the growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as Indonesia and India. In developing economies, the rise in the GDP is expected to result in the growth of the manufacturing and building industries, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, high disposable incomes and changes in lifestyles have led to the growth of the construction market in these economies. Moreover, many consumers are remodeling their homes and buildings as per energy-efficient building norms. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Decorative Coatings Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technology

Waterborne Coatings



Solvent-borne Coatings



Powder Coatings

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Decorative Coatings Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Technology Segment

The waterborne coatings segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Waterborne coatings have various advantages such as cost-effectiveness, low toxicity, and anti-sealing effects. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising investments in the construction sector and the increase in the demand for design services. Such factors will increase the sales of waterborne decorative coatings during the forecast period.

Decorative Coatings Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative coatings market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decorative coatings market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the decorative coatings market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative coatings market vendors

Decorative Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

