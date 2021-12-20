Decorative Coatings Market to grow by USD 19.93 bn from 2021 to 2026|Emerging Opportunities with Akzo Nobel NV and Asian Paints Ltd. |17000+ Technavio Reports

The decorative coatings market covers the following areas:

The decorative coatings market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies growing demand from emerging economies as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the factors such as stringent regulations on the use of coatings may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The decorative coatings market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

The Decorative Coatings Market is segmented by Technology (waterborne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, and powder coatings) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The decorative coatings market share growth by the waterborne coatings segment will be significant for revenue generation. The major advantages of waterborne coatings are low toxicity, cost-effectiveness, and excellent surface properties such as anti-sealing effects, high gloss, and rub resistance. The growth of the market is influenced by the rising investments in the construction sector and the growth in the demand for design services. Also, advancements in the level of building design, along with regulations and policies, increase the demand for highly technical design development. Such factors will influence the sales of waterborne decorative coatings during the forecast period.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the decorative coatings market size and actionable market insights on each segment. It also presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The decorative coatings market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Decorative Coatings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 19.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.00 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints Ltd., BASF SE, Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

