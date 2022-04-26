Decorative Concrete Market to value US$ 22.9 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Basalt decorative concrete is expected to draw significant consumer attention to contribute nearly USD 2.7 billion by 2028. The high rate of adoption is attributable to the high strength-to-weight ratio of the material, which renders it suitable for road construction, bridges, dams, and river wall applications, among others. In addition, the resistive nature of the material against chemicals and corrosion is further aiding product penetration.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3689

The wall application is likely to account for a small portion of the market revenue by 2028. Nevertheless, the growing inclination of consumers toward aesthetic concrete walls from conventional wall materials, such as wood, will aid the expansion of the segment share.

Europe is among the major revenue-generating regions in the global decorative concrete market, which registered more than 27% share in 2021. The high product consumption can be ascribed to the flourishing European tourism industry, which is witnessing a high tourism influx. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Europe is poised to experience around 30% to 78% demand in international tourism in 2022. On account of large tourist arrivals, the regional hospitality is adopting innovative design characteristics in construction projects, thereby fueling the consumption of decorative concrete.

Some major findings of the decorative concrete market report include:

The exposed concrete segment will thrive owing to the wide diversity of colors & textural differences, followed by the strong nature of the product.

Significant developments in the Asia Pacific construction landscape will produce lucrative opportunities for industry participants in the region.

construction landscape will produce lucrative opportunities for industry participants in the region. Due to significant changes in the urban population, the residential end-user segment will produce considerable demand for decorative concrete.

The decorative concrete industry is highly competitive with the presence of several product manufacturers.

Prominent market players in the decorative concrete market include WG Wearne Limited, Summit Materials, Vicat, U.S. Concrete, Inc., Breedon Group plc, UltraTech Cement Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Boral, HeidelbergCement AG, and LafargeHolcim Ltd., among others.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3689

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Decorative Concrete industry 360° synopsis, 2018 – 2028

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Product trends

2.4 Application trends

2.5 End-user trends

2.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Decorative Concrete Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Regional price trends

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis

3.11 Impact of COVID-19 on decorative concrete market, by end-user

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.