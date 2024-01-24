Decorative Concrete Market worth $24.3 billion by 2028- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Decorative Concrete Market by Type (Stamped, Stained, Colored, Polished, Epoxy, Concrete Overlays), Application (Floors, Walls, Driveways & sidewalks, Pool decks), End-use Industry (Residential, Non-residential), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is projected to grow from USD 18.3 billion in 2023 to USD 24.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Decorative concrete transforms functional surfaces into aesthetically pleasing elements, enhancing the visual appeal of various structures through creative designs and finishes. The global decorative concrete market is driven by the escalating demand for aesthetically pleasing and durable construction products worldwide, with increasing remodeling activities acting as a significant driver. The rise in renovation and remodeling projects reflects a growing preference for appealing, cost-effective, and resilient flooring solutions. This trend not only fuels the demand for decorative concrete but also presents a driver for the market's overall growth. However, the fluctuating raw material prices, act as market restraint. Despite these challenges, the market sees an opportunity in the increased demand from emerging economies, making it crucial for the industry to navigate limited awareness regarding decorative concrete and unlock its full potential. The construction sector's continuous quest for innovative, visually appealing, and long-lasting flooring solutions positions the decorative concrete market for sustained growth.

The stamped concrete segment dominated the decorative concrete market in 2022.

Stamped concrete is anticipated to dominate the decorative concrete market, holding the largest market share in 2022. This growth is driven by the advantages it provides, including enhanced durability and cost-effectiveness in maintenance. Stamped concrete is a popular choice for various flooring applications, particularly in the residential sector, and its demand is projected to rise further, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, contributing to its leading position in the market.

The Floors segment is estimated to be the largest application segment in the decorative concrete market in the forecast period.

Floors are projected to be the most significant segment in the decorative concrete market in 2022. This is evidenced by floors, as an application, having the highest demand for decorative concrete in 2022. Architects, designers, and homeowners find decorative concrete highly appealing for its ability to mimic various materials such as natural stone, tile, or wood, enhancing the overall visual appeal of indoor and outdoor floors. Moreover, decorative concrete for floors is known for its durability, ease of maintenance, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional flooring materials. Its adaptability to both residential and commercial settings further contributes to its widespread use in creating visually stunning and long-lasting flooring surfaces, solidifying its position as the dominant application segment in the decorative concrete market.

The Non-residential segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment in the decorative concrete market in the forecast period.

Non-residential dominated the decorative concrete market in 2022. This heightened demand was attributed to increased investments in new commercial construction projects. Factors contributing to this demand include the ease of installation, durability, and aesthetically appealing characteristics of decorative concrete, making it a preferred choice for incorporation into newly constructed projects.

North America is estimated to be the largest region in the decorative concrete market

The North American region is expected to be the primary contributor to the decorative concrete market during the forecast period. The growth in North America's decorative concrete market is propelled by technological advancements in the building and construction industries. The United States has witnessed growth in single-family homes, especially in states like Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina. The increasing use of durable and low-maintenance flooring in residential applications is a significant factor fueling the growth of the decorative concrete market.

Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the global decorative concrete market include CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), DuPont (US), BASF SE (Germany), Sika AG (Switzerland), RPM International Inc. (US), The Sherwin Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), amongst others. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the decorative concrete market.

