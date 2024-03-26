Decorative Films and Foils Market Set for Remarkable Expansion, More than $3.91 Billion Revenue Opportunities by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global decorative films and foils market is growing at a CAGR of 4.52% 2023-2029.

Decorative Films and Foils Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse In-depth TOC on the Decorative Films and Foils Market

310 – Pages

144 - Tables

95 - Figures

Decorative Films and Foils Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) USD 3.91 billion Market Size (2023) USD 3.00 billion CAGR (2023-2029) 4.52 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Category, Material, Product, Technology, Usage, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Growing Adoption Among Homeowners

Increasing Demand from Hospitality Industry

Rising Window Film Market

Automotive Industry Gaining Momentum in the Decorative Films and Foils Market

Decorative films and foils are crucial in enhancing vehicle interiors' security, privacy, and aesthetics. Installed on the interior surfaces of vehicles, these films contribute to an appealing glossy look and high transparency while ensuring improved passenger or owner privacy. Lighter-tinted car decorative films and foils reduce fading, offer uninterrupted heat rejection, and enhance the overall appearance of a vehicle. Automotive decorative films are valuable in reducing heat loss in winter, gaining solar heat, and maintaining a sustainable and high comfort level inside the vehicle. Furthermore, UV-filtering dyeing films decrease the risk of skin cancer and damage. These films also block more than 90%-95% of Ultraviolet rays, providing more comfort to users by preventing undesirable sun glare. Thus, the ability of automobile decorative films to protect the exterior of the car is another factor driving revenue growth in the market.

Offline Distribution Channel Leading the Market Expansion

In 2023, the offline distribution channel, holding a revenue share of 61.33%, is anticipated to dominate sales in the global decorative films and foils market. The continued prominence of offline channels persists in mitigating the risk of product damage, particularly concerning decorative films and foils and their associated costs. Despite the growing trend of online sales, a significant portion of distribution for these products occurs through specialty stores. Producers of decorative films and foils capitalize on the personalized customer service offered by specialty stores and supermarkets.

Moreover, the online channel holds a relatively lower market share but is expected to witness the highest segmental CAGR during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and a rise in the awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and convenience, drive the growth of the online segment. Furthermore, high penetration rates are expected for online multichannel platforms, and vendors are expected to grow their online presence through their e-commerce platforms and collaborations with other e-commerce firms during the forecast period.

Growing Popularity of Solar Films and Foils Creating Immense Opportunities for Vendors

Solar control window films, blocking 90% to 95% of harmful UVA and UVB radiation, offer consumers flexibility in various shades and sizes. Adjustable thickness affects light transmission levels (3% to 70%), safeguarding vehicle interiors and extending their lifespan by preventing direct sunlight entry. The rising adoption of sun-controlled decorative films, driven by skin disease prevention needs, is augmented by adverse atmospheric conditions in regions like India, the UAE, Brazil, and Mexico. Healthcare industries increasingly use solar control films, with specialized offerings like Kling Shield's reflective sun control window film ensuring light entry and interior visibility. The automotive sector witnesses heightened demand for heat dissipation solutions, propelling decorative film adoption. Technological advancements, notably multilayer nanotechnology, enhance product performance, driving market growth. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and growing disposable incomes generate global demand for decorative films. Increased passenger vehicle demand, particularly in developed economies, and rising per capita incomes are expected to fuel solar control decorative film growth in the foreseeable future.

The Decorative Films and Foils Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, including:

Market size and growth forecast for 10 years from 2020-2029



CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the decorative films and foils market over the specified time frame.

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the decorative films and foils market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the decorative films and foils market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the decorative films and foils market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of decorative films and foils market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the decorative films and foils market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the decorative films and foils market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

Key Company Profiles

Eastman

3M Company

Company LINTEC Corporation

LG Hausys

Madico

RENOLIT

Klockner Pentaplast

OMNOVA Solutions

Grafix Plastics

Dumore Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

Peiyu Plastic Corporation

ORAFOL Group

Sun Process Converting, Inc.

RASIK PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.

Yodean Decor

Decorative Films, LLC

America Standard Window Films

Armolan Window Films

Toray Plastics

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Market Segmentation

Category Type

Adhesive

Non-adhesive

Material Type

PVC

PET

PP

Others

Product Type

Frosted

Architectural

Vinyl

Others

Technology

Metalized

Ceramic

Dyed

Others

Usage Type

Indoor

Outdoor

End-user

Commercial

Residential

Automotive

Marine

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Russia



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Belgium

APAC

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Turkey

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the decorative films and foils market?

What is the growth rate of the global decorative films and foils market?

Which region dominates the global decorative films and foils market share?

What are the significant trends in the decorative films and foils industry?

Who are the key players in the global decorative films and foils market?

