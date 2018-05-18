Decorative Laminates Market 2018: Global Strategic Business Report - Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates Drives Steady Market Growth

The "Decorative Laminates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Types:

  • Low-Pressure Laminates (Saturated Papers, Papers (Low Basis Weight)
  • Decorative Foils, and Vinyls)
  • High-Pressure Laminates
  • Edgebanding

Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

  • Cabinets
  • Furniture
  • Floorings
  • Store Fixtures
  • Wall Panels
  • Others

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy)
  • AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)
  • Arclin, Inc. (USA)
  • Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (USA)
  • Arpa Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)
  • Beaulieu International Group N.V. (Belgium)
  • BerryAlloc NV (Belgium)
  • Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited (Australia)
  • Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Financiera Maderera S.A. (Spain)
  • Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)
  • Formica Group (USA)
  • Laminex Group Pty Limited (Australia)
  • FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG (Austria)
  • FunderMax GmbH (Austria)
  • Gentas Group (Turkey)
  • GreenPly Industries Limited (India)
  • JSC Slotex (Russia)
  • Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
  • Kronospan Limited (Austria)
  • Masisa S.A. (Chile)
  • Merino Industries Limited (India)
  • Pergo (Sweden)
  • OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. (USA)
  • Panolam Industries International, Inc. (USA)
  • Nevamar Company, LLC (USA)
  • Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna (Poland)
  • Rougier S.A. (France)
  • Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)
  • Swiss Krono Holding AG (Switzerland)
  • Tarkett S. A. (France)
  • Timber Products Company (USA)
  • Westag & Getalit AG (Germany)
  • Wilsonart International, Inc. (USA)
  • Woodcraft Industries, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Decorative Laminates: One of the Most Durable, Ubiquitous, and Functional Man-Made Surface Materials
  • Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
  • Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
  • Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Decorative Laminates
  • Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

  • Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates, the Stronger Variety of Laminates, Drive Steady Market Growth
  • High Pressure Laminates: The Raw Deal
  • Superior Attributes of Laminate in Home Dcor, Cabinetry and Countertops over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
  • Popular Granite-Look Laminates for Countertops
  • Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion
  • Pattern Repeats No Longer an Issue
  • High Impregnability of Papers and Colors Critical to Digital Printing
  • Novel Techniques for Texture Reproduction
  • Laminates Gain from Surging Consumer Interest in Hard Surface Flooring
  • Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
  • Advanced Printing Techniques Transform Look and Application of Laminate Flooring
  • Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue?
  • Thermally Fused Melamine (TFM) and Vinyls: The LPLs Saving Grace
  • Natural & Eco-Friendly Themes: Style Icons
  • The DIY Culture: Catching On
  • Glueless Laminate: Cheering the DIY Culture
  • Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
  • Exponential Increase in Urbanization
  • Population Growth
  • Burgeoning Middle Class Population

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Decorative Laminates: A Prelude
  • Laminate Installation
  • Laminate Applications
  • Benefits of Laminate Flooring
  • Types of Decorative Laminates
  • 1. High-Pressure Laminates (HPLs)
  • Resins for Thermosetting in HPL
  • Base Material for High-Pressure Laminates
  • Appealing Characteristics of HPL
  • Major Drawbacks of HPLs
  • Applications of High Pressure Decorative Laminates
  • 2. Low-Pressure Laminates (LPLs)
  • LPLs-Available in a Variety of Forms
  • A. Saturated Papers (Thermofused Melamine)
  • B. Low Basis Weight Papers
  • C. Decorative Foils
  • D. Vinyl Films
  • LPL-Perfect for Numerous Applications
  • 3. Edgebanding
  • i. Laminated Vinyl
  • ii. Melamine
  • iii. Metallic Edgebanding
  • iv. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
  • v. Polyester Laminates
  • vi. Wood Veneer
  • Fabrication and Installation of High-Pressure Decorative Laminates: A Technical Exposition
  • Factors Affecting Bonded Assemblies
  • Fabrication Tooling

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

  • Wilsonart Introduces Blurred Lines Laminate Collection
  • Danube Launches Nouveau Surfaces Collection
  • ATI Decorative Laminates Announces New Features for LumiSplash Laminate System
  • KRONOTEX Introduces New 2018 KRONOTEX Decor Collections
  • Corporation Launches 2018 Living Impressions Collection
  • Uniboard Launches 10 New TFL Designs
  • 3M Introduces 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material for Workwear
  • Wilsonart Launches Wilsonart Commercial Laminate Designs
  • Formica Launches SurfaceSet 2018 Laminate Collection
  • Wilsonart Launches 15 New SOLICOR Laminate Designs
  • Egger Introduces New 2017 Decorative Range in India
  • Wilsonart Launches 24 Decorative Laminate Designs
  • Wilsonart Introduces Wilsonart Traceless Laminate
  • Decorative Panels Launches dp-limitless Collection
  • Egger Unveils Decors Collection
  • ATI Decorative Laminates Introduces Four New MirroFlex Finishes

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Uniboard Selects Wurth Wood Group as TFL Distributor for U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region
  • Wilsonart to Acquire Mermaid Panels & Shore Laminates
  • FunderMax Opens New Production Facility at Werk 3
  • BMK Americas Acquires Melamine Film Manufacturing Facility from Shaw Industries
  • Wilsonart Acquires KML
  • Uniboard Appoints Atlantic Plywood as TFL Distributor for Northeast US Region

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 134)

The United States (38)
Canada (6)
Japan (1)
- Europe (66)
- France (7)
- Germany (15)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (27)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
Middle East (1)
Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w3qkxm/decorative?w=5

