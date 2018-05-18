Decorative Laminates Market 2018: Global Strategic Business Report - Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates Drives Steady Market Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Decorative Laminates - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Types:
- Low-Pressure Laminates (Saturated Papers, Papers (Low Basis Weight)
- Decorative Foils, and Vinyls)
- High-Pressure Laminates
- Edgebanding
Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
- Cabinets
- Furniture
- Floorings
- Store Fixtures
- Wall Panels
- Others
The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abet Laminati S.p.A. (Italy)
- AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Arclin, Inc. (USA)
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (USA)
- Arpa Industriale S.p.A. (Italy)
- Beaulieu International Group N.V. (Belgium)
- BerryAlloc NV (Belgium)
- Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited (Australia)
- Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Financiera Maderera S.A. (Spain)
- Fletcher Building Limited (New Zealand)
- Formica Group (USA)
- Laminex Group Pty Limited (Australia)
- FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG (Austria)
- FunderMax GmbH (Austria)
- Gentas Group (Turkey)
- GreenPly Industries Limited (India)
- JSC Slotex (Russia)
- Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
- Kronospan Limited (Austria)
- Masisa S.A. (Chile)
- Merino Industries Limited (India)
- Pergo (Sweden)
- OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Panolam Industries International, Inc. (USA)
- Nevamar Company, LLC (USA)
- Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna (Poland)
- Rougier S.A. (France)
- Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (USA)
- Swiss Krono Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Tarkett S. A. (France)
- Timber Products Company (USA)
- Westag & Getalit AG (Germany)
- Wilsonart International, Inc. (USA)
- Woodcraft Industries, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Decorative Laminates: One of the Most Durable, Ubiquitous, and Functional Man-Made Surface Materials
- Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Decorative Laminates
- Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
- Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates, the Stronger Variety of Laminates, Drive Steady Market Growth
- High Pressure Laminates: The Raw Deal
- Superior Attributes of Laminate in Home Dcor, Cabinetry and Countertops over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption
- Popular Granite-Look Laminates for Countertops
- Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion
- Pattern Repeats No Longer an Issue
- High Impregnability of Papers and Colors Critical to Digital Printing
- Novel Techniques for Texture Reproduction
- Laminates Gain from Surging Consumer Interest in Hard Surface Flooring
- Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
- Advanced Printing Techniques Transform Look and Application of Laminate Flooring
- Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue?
- Thermally Fused Melamine (TFM) and Vinyls: The LPLs Saving Grace
- Natural & Eco-Friendly Themes: Style Icons
- The DIY Culture: Catching On
- Glueless Laminate: Cheering the DIY Culture
- Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization
- Population Growth
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Decorative Laminates: A Prelude
- Laminate Installation
- Laminate Applications
- Benefits of Laminate Flooring
- Types of Decorative Laminates
- 1. High-Pressure Laminates (HPLs)
- Resins for Thermosetting in HPL
- Base Material for High-Pressure Laminates
- Appealing Characteristics of HPL
- Major Drawbacks of HPLs
- Applications of High Pressure Decorative Laminates
- 2. Low-Pressure Laminates (LPLs)
- LPLs-Available in a Variety of Forms
- A. Saturated Papers (Thermofused Melamine)
- B. Low Basis Weight Papers
- C. Decorative Foils
- D. Vinyl Films
- LPL-Perfect for Numerous Applications
- 3. Edgebanding
- i. Laminated Vinyl
- ii. Melamine
- iii. Metallic Edgebanding
- iv. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)
- v. Polyester Laminates
- vi. Wood Veneer
- Fabrication and Installation of High-Pressure Decorative Laminates: A Technical Exposition
- Factors Affecting Bonded Assemblies
- Fabrication Tooling
4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
- Wilsonart Introduces Blurred Lines Laminate Collection
- Danube Launches Nouveau Surfaces Collection
- ATI Decorative Laminates Announces New Features for LumiSplash Laminate System
- KRONOTEX Introduces New 2018 KRONOTEX Decor Collections
- Corporation Launches 2018 Living Impressions Collection
- Uniboard Launches 10 New TFL Designs
- 3M Introduces 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material for Workwear
- Wilsonart Launches Wilsonart Commercial Laminate Designs
- Formica Launches SurfaceSet 2018 Laminate Collection
- Wilsonart Launches 15 New SOLICOR Laminate Designs
- Egger Introduces New 2017 Decorative Range in India
- Wilsonart Launches 24 Decorative Laminate Designs
- Wilsonart Introduces Wilsonart Traceless Laminate
- Decorative Panels Launches dp-limitless Collection
- Egger Unveils Decors Collection
- ATI Decorative Laminates Introduces Four New MirroFlex Finishes
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Uniboard Selects Wurth Wood Group as TFL Distributor for U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region
- Wilsonart to Acquire Mermaid Panels & Shore Laminates
- FunderMax Opens New Production Facility at Werk 3
- BMK Americas Acquires Melamine Film Manufacturing Facility from Shaw Industries
- Wilsonart Acquires KML
- Uniboard Appoints Atlantic Plywood as TFL Distributor for Northeast US Region
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 134)
The United States (38)
Canada (6)
Japan (1)
- Europe (66)
- France (7)
- Germany (15)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (6)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (27)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)
Middle East (1)
Latin America (1)
