Decorative Laminates Market 2018: Global Strategic Business Report - Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates Drives Steady Market Growth

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ by the following Types:

Low-Pressure Laminates (Saturated Papers, Papers (Low Basis Weight)

Decorative Foils, and Vinyls)

High-Pressure Laminates

Edgebanding

Further, the market is also analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:

Cabinets

Furniture

Floorings

Store Fixtures

Wall Panels

Others

The report profiles 102 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Abet Laminati S.p.A. ( Italy )

) AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Arclin, Inc. ( USA )

) Armstrong Flooring, Inc. ( USA )

) Arpa Industriale S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Beaulieu International Group N.V. ( Belgium )

) BerryAlloc NV ( Belgium )

) Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited ( Australia )

) Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Financiera Maderera S.A. ( Spain )

) Fletcher Building Limited ( New Zealand )

) Formica Group ( USA )

) Laminex Group Pty Limited ( Australia )

) FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG ( Austria )

) FunderMax GmbH ( Austria )

) Gentas Group ( Turkey )

) GreenPly Industries Limited ( India )

) JSC Slotex ( Russia )

) Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Kronospan Limited ( Austria )

) Masisa S.A. ( Chile )

) Merino Industries Limited ( India )

) Pergo ( Sweden )

) OMNOVA Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Panolam Industries International, Inc. ( USA )

) Nevamar Company, LLC ( USA )

) Pfleiderer Group Splka Akcyjna ( Poland )

) Rougier S.A. ( France )

) Shaw Industries Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Swiss Krono Holding AG ( Switzerland )

) Tarkett S. A. ( France )

) Timber Products Company ( USA )

) Westag & Getalit AG ( Germany )

) Wilsonart International, Inc. ( USA )

) Woodcraft Industries, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Decorative Laminates: One of the Most Durable, Ubiquitous, and Functional Man-Made Surface Materials

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Decorative Laminates

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates, the Stronger Variety of Laminates, Drive Steady Market Growth

High Pressure Laminates: The Raw Deal

Superior Attributes of Laminate in Home Dcor, Cabinetry and Countertops over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Popular Granite-Look Laminates for Countertops

Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion

Pattern Repeats No Longer an Issue

High Impregnability of Papers and Colors Critical to Digital Printing

Novel Techniques for Texture Reproduction

Laminates Gain from Surging Consumer Interest in Hard Surface Flooring

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Advanced Printing Techniques Transform Look and Application of Laminate Flooring

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue?

Thermally Fused Melamine (TFM) and Vinyls: The LPLs Saving Grace

Natural & Eco-Friendly Themes: Style Icons

The DIY Culture: Catching On

Glueless Laminate: Cheering the DIY Culture

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Decorative Laminates: A Prelude

Laminate Installation

Laminate Applications

Benefits of Laminate Flooring

Types of Decorative Laminates

1. High-Pressure Laminates (HPLs)

Resins for Thermosetting in HPL

Base Material for High-Pressure Laminates

Appealing Characteristics of HPL

Major Drawbacks of HPLs

Applications of High Pressure Decorative Laminates

2. Low-Pressure Laminates (LPLs)

LPLs-Available in a Variety of Forms

A. Saturated Papers (Thermofused Melamine)

B. Low Basis Weight Papers

C. Decorative Foils

D. Vinyl Films

LPL-Perfect for Numerous Applications

3. Edgebanding

i. Laminated Vinyl

ii. Melamine

iii. Metallic Edgebanding

iv. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

v. Polyester Laminates

vi. Wood Veneer

Fabrication and Installation of High-Pressure Decorative Laminates: A Technical Exposition

Factors Affecting Bonded Assemblies

Fabrication Tooling

4. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Wilsonart Introduces Blurred Lines Laminate Collection

Danube Launches Nouveau Surfaces Collection

ATI Decorative Laminates Announces New Features for LumiSplash Laminate System

KRONOTEX Introduces New 2018 KRONOTEX Decor Collections

Corporation Launches 2018 Living Impressions Collection

Uniboard Launches 10 New TFL Designs

3M Introduces 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material for Workwear

Introduces Scotchlite Reflective Material for Workwear Wilsonart Launches Wilsonart Commercial Laminate Designs

Formica Launches SurfaceSet 2018 Laminate Collection

Wilsonart Launches 15 New SOLICOR Laminate Designs

Egger Introduces New 2017 Decorative Range in India

Wilsonart Launches 24 Decorative Laminate Designs

Wilsonart Introduces Wilsonart Traceless Laminate

Decorative Panels Launches dp-limitless Collection

Egger Unveils Decors Collection

ATI Decorative Laminates Introduces Four New MirroFlex Finishes

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Uniboard Selects Wurth Wood Group as TFL Distributor for U.S. Mid-Atlantic Region

Wilsonart to Acquire Mermaid Panels & Shore Laminates

FunderMax Opens New Production Facility at Werk 3

BMK Americas Acquires Melamine Film Manufacturing Facility from Shaw Industries

Wilsonart Acquires KML

Uniboard Appoints Atlantic Plywood as TFL Distributor for Northeast US Region

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 102 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 134)

The United States (38)

Canada (6)

Japan (1)

- Europe (66)

- France (7)

- Germany (15)

- The United Kingdom (8)

- Italy (6)

- Spain (3)

- Rest of Europe (27)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)



