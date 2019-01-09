Decorative Laminates Market in the Aircraft Industry to Reach $344.1 Million in 2024, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Body Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Interior Panels, Overhead Stowage Bins, Seats, Galleys, and Others), by Laminate Type (Film Laminate and Reinforced Laminate), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft decorative laminates market over the trend period of 2013 to 2018 and forecast period of 2019 to 2024. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market: Highlights

The focus of the industry regarding the comfort and safety of passengers has unanimously emerged in the past few decades. Premium airlines, as well as low-cost carriers, are trying to maximize the comfort and safety of passengers and crew members by enhancing aircraft interiors. This is also generating gargantuan pressure on tier players as well as raw material suppliers including decorative laminate manufacturers. All the leading aircraft decorative laminate manufacturers are putting their efforts to develop high-performance products, which will give more aesthetic and pleasing looks along with adequate passenger safety.

As per Stratview Research, the market for decorative laminates in the global aircraft industry is likely to grow at an above industry growth rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 344.1 million in 2024. Several factors bolstering the demand for decorative laminates in the industry are increasing production rates of the next-generation aircraft, increasing focus of airlines on the modernization of interiors of their existing fleet to provide uniform feel, high focus of the industry stakeholders on development of lightweight and smart cabin interior solutions, and rising aircraft fleet.

The research's findings suggest that narrow- and wide-body aircraft are likely to remain the growth engines of the market during the forecast period. Increasing production rates of the key programs, such as B737, B787, A320, and A350XWB; introduction of variants of the best-selling programs (A320neo, B737 Max, B777x, and A330neo); market entry of new aircraft (C919 and MC-21); increasing demand for high quality and lightweight components in the aerospace industry; and rising aircraft fleet size; are the major growth drivers of the market in these segments.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into interior panels, stowage bins, seats, galleys, and Others. Interior panel is expected to remain the dominant application segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to its large surface area. Other applications include bulkheads/partition walls, lavatories, trolleys, cabin facings, closets, and passenger service units.

In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft decorative laminates during the forecast period. The USA is the growth engine of the region's market with the presence of all major aircraft OEMs, tier players, raw material suppliers, and decorative laminate suppliers. Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the same period, driven by a host of factors including increasing demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China, upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ), and rising fleet size.

The key players in the aircraft decorative laminates market are ISOVOLTA AG, Schneller LLC, DUNMORE Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, and The Boeing Company. Development of high-performance decorative laminates, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the decorative laminates market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

