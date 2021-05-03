Decorative Laminates Market In the US to grow by USD 1.18 Billion during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Download Free sample report in MINUTES

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the decorative laminates market in the US.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

LPL had the largest market share in the decorative laminates market in the US in 2021.

Product innovations and new designs will emerge as key trends in the market.

The market is projected to grow by 3% during the forecast period.

Arclin Inc., Funder America Inc., Olon Industries Inc., Panolam Industries International Inc., Patrick Industries Inc., RENOLIT SE, Roseburg Forest Products Co., Synthomer Plc, Uniboard Canada Inc., and Wilsonart LLC are the key top players in the market.

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 1.10%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arclin Inc., Funder America Inc., Olon Industries Inc., Panolam Industries International Inc., Patrick Industries Inc., RENOLIT SE, Roseburg Forest Products Co., Synthomer Plc, Uniboard Canada Inc., and Wilsonart LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the product innovations and new designs, changing lifestyles leading to increasing demand for modular kitchens and consumer spending on home interiors, and increase in construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities, high competition from unorganized players is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this decorative laminates market in the US forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Decorative Laminates Market in US 2021-2025: Segmentation

Decorative Laminates Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

LPL



HPL



Edgebranding

Application

Furniture And Cabinets



Flooring



Wall Panels



Others

Decorative Laminates Market in US 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The decorative laminates market in US report covers the following areas:

Decorative Laminates Market in US Size

Decorative Laminates Market in US Trends

Decorative Laminates Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increase in construction activities as one of the prime reasons driving the decorative laminates market in US growth during the next few years.

Decorative Laminates Market in US 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist decorative laminates market in us growth during the next five years

Estimation of the decorative laminates market in us size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of decorative laminates market in us vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

LPL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HPL - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Edgebranding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Furniture and cabinets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flooring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Wall panels - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Arclin Inc.

Funder America Inc.

Olon Industries Inc.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Panolam Industries International Inc.

Patrick Industries Inc.

RENOLIT SE

Roseburg Forest Products Co.

Uniboard Canada Inc.

Wilsonart LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

