Decorative Lighting Market size to grow by USD 8.32 billion grow 2021 to 2026 | Evolving Lighting Product Design Concept Leading to Premiumization to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The evolving lighting product design concept leading to premiumization is one of the key drivers supporting the decorative lighting market growth. Interior designers introduced innovative and attractive design concepts such as traditional, modern, contemporary, and transitional. Decorative lighting products such as luxury chandeliers designed by interior designers are available at premium prices. These chandeliers enjoy huge demand among the high-net-worth residential users. Several luxurious decorative lighting products are manufactured in Italy , the UK, Spain , Germany , and the US. Thus, the premiumization of decorative lighting products through distinctive design concepts has led to increased adoption by premium customers contributing to market growth, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The perceived value gap of customers is one of the factors hindering the decorative lighting market growth. For instance, the priority for customers is to purchase decent-quality decorative lighting products at affordable prices. However, their design may vary. This is due to the presence of many retailers offering multiple designs. The presence of many local retailers makes the market more fragmented, therefore making the penetration of international brands difficult. This creates a high-value gap while buying decorative lighting products, which are more design-driven. The prices of decorative lighting products vary according to distinctive designs. This creates a challenge for established brands and influences them to lower the prices of their products, thereby, hindering market growth.

Segmentation Analysis

The decorative lighting market report is segmented by Product (Ceiling, Wall-mounted, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the decorative lighting market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising disposable income will facilitate the decorative lighting market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. and are the key markets for the decorative lighting market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Rising disposable income will facilitate the decorative lighting market growth in APAC over the forecast period. The decorative lighting market share growth by the ceiling segment is significant for revenue generation. For example, flush mount lights do not have any gap between them and the ceiling. Based on the gap between the lights and the ceiling, the difference between semi-flush and flush-mounted lights can be easily determined. Semi-flush mount lights are attached to the ceiling with supporting parts that create a gap. Kitchen island lights, pool table lights, buffet lamps, and outdoor ceiling lights are other types of ceiling lights. These lights are available in contemporary, transitional, and modern designs and patterns. These products contribute to the segment growth during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The decorative lighting market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product quality, product innovation, product pricing, and product portfolio to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AB Fagerhult



Acuity Brands Inc.



Amerlux LLC



Bridgelux Inc.



Capital Lighting Fixture Co.



Crenshaw Lighting



Feit Electric Co. Inc.



General Electric Co.



Generation Lighting



Honeywell International Inc.



Hubbell Inc.



Hudson Valley Lighting Inc.



IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc.



The Jaquar Group



Maxim Lighting International



Nichia Corp.



OSRAM GmbH



Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd.



Signify NV



Voylite

Decorative Lighting Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Fagerhult, Acuity Brands Inc., Amerlux LLC, Bridgelux Inc., Capital Lighting Fixture Co., Crenshaw Lighting, Feit Electric Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Generation Lighting, Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hudson Valley Lighting Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., The Jaquar Group, Maxim Lighting International, Nichia Corp., OSRAM GmbH, Shimera Project Lighting Pvt. Ltd., Signify NV, and Voylite Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

