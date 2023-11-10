Decorative Paper Market to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2023 to 2028; Rise in popularity of paper sculpture to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The decorative paper market is expected to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (scrapbooking, card making, home decor, decoupage, and gifting and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Decorative Paper Market 2024-2028
The rise in popularity of paper sculpture is a key factor driving market growth. The art of using paper as a basic material to build complex 3D structures is referred to as Paper Sculpture. The increasing popularity of origami, Japanese paper folding art, is one of the most important factors that have led to an increase in Paper Sculpture's popularity. Moreover, applications beyond art and design are being expanded by an increasing interest in paper sculptures.

Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the decorative paper market: American Craft, Arjo Wiggins Fine Papers Ltd., Bespoke Letterpress, Billerud AB, Doodlebug Design Inc., Echo Park Paper Co. LLC, FEDRIGONI Spa, G.F Smith, Graphic 45, Label Shabel LLP, Mohawk Fine Papers Inc., My Minds Eye Paper Goods, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Paper Source, Papier Direkt GmbH, Perfico, Prima Marketing Inc., Rifle Paper Co., Sappi Ltd., and Zazzle Inc.
  • Decorative Paper Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 5.34% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

  • The rise in the adoption of decorative paper in the DIY and craft industry is a major trend in the market.
  • Different factors, such as the increased popularity of DIY projects, the rise in digital platforms that highlight DIY and craft ideas, or the wider availability of paper alternatives are contributing to this growth trend.
  • The increasing demand for decorative papers was recognized by companies and producers, which extended their product lines to address this market segment.

Significant Challenge

  • Deforestation increasing at an alarming rate is a significant challenge restricting market growth.
  • In the manufacture of decorative paper, trees are an important source of raw materials. Over the last ten years, there has been a decline in global forest areas.
  • In addition, to maintaining a proper ecological balance and tackling climate change, governments in different countries have passed laws prohibiting tree-cutting.

Keg Segments:

  • The scrapbooking segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Several factors, such as the growing desire to preserve memories, an increased use of social media and digital platforms for sharing content; or a wide range of decorative paper options suitable for scrapbooking purposes, can contribute to this trend. Many of these papers are stored together in a coordinated collection, making it easier for Scrapbookers to make cohesive and visually appealing designs.

Decorative Paper Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 1.25 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

5.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

