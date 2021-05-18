DecorPlanet.com Makes Newsweek's List for Best Online Shops in 2021

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovation Brands, the parent company of multiple fast growing home improvement product brands, is pleased to celebrate DecorPlanet.com making Newsweek's Best Online Shops of 2021 list. The website was ranked second in the building services category scoring an 8.49 out of 10.

DecorPlanet is a leading, fast-growing omni-channel provider in the home and bathroom products space. They specialize in decorative plumbing and hardware, sinks, faucets, lighting, and more. Products are sold on DecorPlanet.com , through wholesale relationships, and at their showroom in Brooklyn, New York. In addition to its proprietary Fresca brand, they offer hundreds of other internationally recognized brands.

"DecorPlanet provides an extremely strong digital footprint in the growing multi-billion dollar kitchen & bath space," said Marc Sieger, CEO of Renovation Brands. "Thrilled to be ranked #2 in Newsweek's building services category," said Steven Grebenyuk, DecorPlanet General Manager. "It's a testament not only to the accelerated growth in online shopping, but also to the growth of our brand and the commitment we have to provide the best products, service, and online experience."

Fresca, DecorPlanet.com's own brand of bathroom products, sees the bathroom as the most important room of the house and designs products accordingly. It pairs high quality, durable materials with cutting edge designs. It's the same approach they take to everything they do, including the website experience.

About Renovation Brands:

Renovation Brands is the parent company of multiple fast-growing home improvement product brands serving both residential and commercial customers in the renovation space. With a distinct focus and competence in the digital space, Renovation Brands is owned by Digital Fuel Capital, a leader in investing in internet retail and digital marketing technology and services.

Renovation Brands is currently comprised of nine specialty eCommerce brands including American Tin Ceilings, Reggio Register, Electric Fireplaces Direct, Mantels Direct, Electric Fireplaces Canada, Electric Heat Source, Baseboarders, RTA Cabinet Store, and DecorPlanet.com.

