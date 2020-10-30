Decorté Celebrates 50th Anniversary Worldwide

Decorté embodies the best of Japanese beauty, or J-Beauty as it is known by many consumers, balancing art and science as well as tradition and innovation. The brand is a pioneer in cutting edge research and science, and it has partnered with world-renown universities and acclaimed scientists for decades to deliver breakthrough formulas. Decorté is one of Japan's most respected skincare brands because of its innovative skincare technologies, high quality ingredients, unique textures, dedicated craftsmanship, and techniques drawn from centuries-old Japanese traditions.

Decorté was founded in 1970 by Kozaburo Kobayashi, a visionary who created exceptional beauty products even during the shortages of the post-war period. "Decorté was born under my grandfather based on a philosophy of making cosmetic products that give people hope and inspire them to dream," says Kazutoshi Kobayashi, President and CEO, KOSÉ Corporation. "We are proud of our history, and we are excited to celebrate Decorté's 50th Anniversary with our employees, customers and partners worldwide; and to continue with this celebration throughout the next year. We would like to welcome Brie Larson to our family; as she truly embodies the values of the brand with her intelligence, dignity, and beauty with honor. We look forward to Decorté's next fifty years, and to bringing consumers all over the world the best of Japanese beauty."

"I am honored to be a part of the KOSÉ family and be named Decorté's Brand Muse," says Brie Larson. "I love the confidence that the brand inspires in women globally as well as its holistic approach to beauty. I appreciate how much research, science, craftsmanship and passion go into the making of each product. The brand holds themselves to the highest standards of quality and experience."

Brie Larson is an internationally acclaimed actor for playing strong female roles including the character of Carol Danvers in the Captain Marvel franchise; the first female-led superhero film at Marvel that broke box office records. She won an Academy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, Critics Choice and NBR award for her performance in Room in 2016. In 2020, she won an Emmy award for co-producing The Messy Truth VR Experience as the Outstanding Original Interactive Program. Her directorial debut, Unicorn Store, premiered at 2017's Toronto Film Festival and subsequently on Netflix. She was named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2019. Brie launched a popular YouTube channel during this summer to connect with her fans and express herself personally. She is a vocal advocate of equity and inclusion in Hollywood and beyond.

Decorté is also collaborating with French luxury house, Baccarat, to create a bespoke limited-edition collectible designed by renowned Dutch interior designer Marcel Wanders that debuts in June 2021. Both brands have a rich heritage in craftsmanship starting with Baccarat in 1764. Each limited-edition moisturizer will have its own serial number and be paired with a Baccarat crystal stand and resin spatula. Innovative design, form, materials, and functionality have always been paramount to Decorté, and this partnership is the ultimate expression of innovation and heritage.

The brand's innovative digital initiative, Decorté Beauty Journey, takes consumers on a virtual voyage around the world to discover beautiful destinations while learning more about the brand through locations such as Tokyo, Paris, Yakushima Island, and Shanghai. The site is accessible via computer and smartphone and the content will be updated throughout the year-long 50th Anniversary celebration.



