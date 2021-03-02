Decorté Partners with Perfect Corp. to Launch YouCam's New Artificial Intelligence-Driven Skincare Diagnostic Technology That Debuted At CES 2021

"As a leader in Japanese beauty, we pride ourselves on offering our customers a meaningful, innovative and highly personalized approach to beauty. We are thrilled to be working with Perfect Corp. to integrate this platform into the consumer's discovery of Japanese skincare on Decorte.com and to ensure we deliver a high-touch experience that addresses key skincare concerns," says Sharon del Valle, GM KOSÉ America. "Millions of customers around the world turn to the brand as a destination for their skincare solutions, and most especially for hydration. For the first time, we are able to easily demonstrate to consumers their hydration needs and then quickly link to solutions that best fit their needs such as our bestselling Moisture Liposome Serum with its groundbreaking proprietary technology for hydration. The combination of Perfect Corp.'s platform with our products allows us to connect with the consumer in a seamless way to help them achieve the radiant, smooth, glowing skin that the Japanese are known for."

"We are thrilled to partner with Decorté to integrate our most advanced AI-powered skin diagnostic technology for web with tracking for hydration and other key skin health concerns," said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. "It's an honor to partner with such a forward-thinking and innovative skincare brand like Decorté and help guide beauty consumers on their skin health journey with the help of YouCam's beauty tech."

Decorté will also offer customers YouCam's award-winning beauty try-on technology on the brand website and leverage Perfect Corp.'s artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) innovation. The virtual try-on will help the brand enrich the online experience, increase consumer engagement and allow the North American consumer to discover Decorté, Japan's best kept beauty secret.

About Decorté

Established in 1970, Decorté is Japan's best-kept beauty secret and beloved by millions of women in Asia. The brand embodies the best of Japanese beauty, and its mission has always been to provide the highest quality skincare and makeup products with unique textures for maximum effectiveness. Decorté, has partnered with world-renown universities and acclaimed scientists for decades to deliver products that truly exceed the expectations of each customer.

About KOSÉ Corporation

KOSÉ Corporation was founded in Japan in 1946 by Kozaburo Kobayashi with a vision and passion to provide people during the post-war period with hope and dreams. KOSÉ continues the legacy of its founder with a commitment to consumers around the world of creating quality skincare, makeup, fragrance, hair care and body care products that exceed expectations. With research and innovation at its core, KOSÉ has over 800 registered patents. Today, the company's products are sold in over 34 countries and territories with a portfolio of 38 brands that include Decorté, Sekkisei, Addiction, Tarte, Jill Stuart Beauty, Stephen Knoll New York, and Awake. KOSÉ brands sell in multiple channels including department stores, specialty stores, drug stores and direct.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

