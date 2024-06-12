DECO's mmWave Wireless Connection Solution Unveiled at InfoComm, accelerating the Wireless Era of LED Display

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 12 to 14, 2024, the InfoComm 2024 audiovisual display and systems integration exhibition was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, USA. DECO INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as "DECO"), a leading innovator in millimeter-wave wireless connection chips from China, showcased its exclusively developed mmWave Wireless Connection Solution. This solution has successfully achieved wireless power supply and data transmission within LED Display, offering more convenience to the display market and promising to unlock a variety of extended applications.

InfoComm, North America's largest professional audiovisual and information communications trade show, is organized by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA) and is renowned as one of the most influential events in North America and globally. At the joint exhibition booth (Booth No. W2901) with its key partner, control system manufacturer Xi'an NovaStar, DECO demonstrated the application of its solution: between the Hub board and modules, and between cabinets, "near-field connectivity" is achieved, with a single chip managing all connections. This wireless experience eliminates the need for ribbon cables, floating connectors, or fixed connectors between cabinet light boards and control cards, significantly simplifying the installation, dismantling, and maintenance processes.

This wireless convenience aligns with the development and market demands of LED display technology. As the industry trend towards increasingly high-definition LED displays, including 4K and even 8K mass production, grows, there are higher requirements for existing data transmission and corresponding protocols. DECO's mmWave Wireless Connection Solution, with its high-speed, high-frequency, and high-efficiency performance, not only addresses the current market challenge of "quick installation and dismantling", but also meets the future needs for more flexible, integrated, and intelligent applications of LED displays.

The realization of this wireless connectivity solution is based on the installation of DECO's self-developed mmWave Wireless Connection chips at the aforementioned connection points. Reportedly, this is also China's first mmWave Wireless Connection chip, which has already achieved mass shipment in the latest products of core customers in the LED display field. This includes the DK1668 (SPI + RGB + FLASH) chip used between Hub boards and modules, and the DKT1678/DKT1679 (SPI + LVDS) chips used between cabinets.

At the event, industry insiders expressed optimism about the millimeter-wave wireless connectivity products and solutions represented by DECO. They believe that DECO's products and solutions can help LED display manufacturers streamline kits and reuse more modules, thereby simplifying the supply chain. Additionally, the unique properties of the millimeter-wave band, a key technology for achieving ultra-high-speed wireless network connections, allow it to provide extremely high data transmission rates and large communication capacities with very low latency. This enhances the LED display market's extensibility, potentially adding more application-level functionalities.

DECO's mmWave Wireless Connection chips are now in mass production, offering samples and technical consultations. Inquiries are welcome at [email protected]. For more information, please visit www.decosemi.com.

