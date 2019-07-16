Decoupled Search Announces the Addition of Five Executive Search Consultants

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoupled Search, Inc. ( https://decoupledsearch.com ) announced today the addition of five Executive Search Consultants to their retained executive search fulfillment team.

Dr. Staci McIntosh was most recently Vice President, Human Resources for New York-New York Hotel & Casino, an MGM Resorts property. Staci received a Bachelor of Arts (Secondary English Education) from Eastern Washington State University, a Master of Arts (Educational Leadership) from Whitworth College, and an Ed.D. (Leadership) from Washington State University.

Daniel Sassi was most recently Vice President, Human Resources for PaperWorks Industries, a leading North American integrated full-service packaging provider. Dan received a Bachelor of Arts (Literature) from Lehigh University, an MBA (Finance) from Duke University, and holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

Jennifer Spees was most recently Vice President, Human Resources for CRH Americas Materials, the leading supplier of asphalt, aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, and paving & construction services in North America. Jennifer received a Bachelor of Arts (Industrial Relations) from McGill University.

Pamela Anderson was most recently Chief Culture Officer for First Reliance Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in the Southeast United States. Pam received a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from the University of Alberta, and is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers.

Donna Felty was most recently Human Resources Consultant for Constellium, a global leader in innovative and high value-added aluminum products & solutions dedicated primarily to aerospace, automotive and packaging markets. Donna received a Bachelor of Science (Business Management) and Master of Science (Strategic Leadership) from the University of Charleston, and holds a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt.

"The addition of these outstanding individuals not only broadens our industry reach, but also increases our operating leverage and cost structure effectiveness, allowing us to deliver better value to a more diverse customer base," said Pat Haro, Executive Chairman.

About Decoupled Search

Decoupled Search is the premier provider of retained executive search for non-board level leadership positions in North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific and India. We produce great hires with superior candidate reliability for 1/3 the cost of traditional retained executive search.

