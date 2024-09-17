DecoverAI Now Available in AWS Marketplace, Offering AI-Driven Legal Solutions to Law Firms and Fortune 500 Companies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DecoverAI, a leading provider of AI-powered legal solutions, is proud to announce that its platform is now available in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace . This development enables law firms and Fortune 500 companies to seamlessly access DecoverAI's advanced eDiscovery and legal research tools through the trusted AWS platform.

DecoverAI's unique AI technology accelerates document review, uncovers critical insights from massive datasets, and assists legal teams in building defense narratives. As legal operations demand greater efficiency and accuracy, DecoverAI provides a streamlined solution that enhances productivity while maintaining the highest levels of security.

"We're proud to extend DecoverAI's capabilities to AWS Marketplace users. Our technology streamlines discovery, legal research, and case strategy generation, which significantly reduces time and operational costs for our customers," said Kevin J. Van Horn , COO & CRO of DecoverAI. "By offering these solutions on AWS Marketplace, we're enabling legal professionals to access our services in a more scalable and secure environment."

DecoverAI's presence in AWS Marketplace follows the company's recent recognition as the Best LegalTech AI Innovation of the Year by World Future Awards . This acknowledgment solidifies its place as a leader in the legal tech space, pushing the boundaries of AI innovation for legal professionals.

About DecoverAI

Founded in 2024, DecoverAI is a Washington, D.C.-based legal technology company that integrates AI with legal workflows, offering cutting-edge solutions for eDiscovery, legal research, and case strategy. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness of legal professionals by providing AI-driven tools that redefine industry standards.

Contact Information:

Kevin J. Van Horn

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer

DecoverAI

Email: [email protected]

For more information, visit DecoverAI's website .

