WASHINGTON, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DecoverAI , a pioneering legal technology company, is excited to announce that it has raised $2 million in seed funding, led by Leo Capital, with participation from other prominent investors. This funding marks a significant milestone in DecoverAI's mission to transform the legal industry through cutting-edge AI solutions.

Introducing DecoverAI

DecoverAI Raises $2M to Revolutionize Legal Technology with "Legal Brain" and Generative Defense Post this DecoverAI, eDiscovery & Legal Research

At DecoverAI, we harness the power of AI to save legal professionals time and money, addressing systemic flaws in both civil and criminal litigation that often result in widespread injustice. Our goal is to build a comprehensive "Legal Brain" - an Intelligent AI system that encompasses the capabilities needed for real world legal workflows, including discovering evidence, combining that with research and even generating different strategies for narratives to assist legal professionals. This includes eDiscovery , legal research, and case strategy development, providing a seamless and integrated experience. Under the technical leadership of Janar Ramalingam , our CTO, DecoverAI's flagship technology, Generative Defense , is set to elevate the practice of law by automating complex legal analysis and enabling legal professionals to craft compelling defense strategies with unprecedented efficiency.

A New Era for Legal Research and eDiscovery

One of DecoverAI's standout features is its ability to query several million documents or several terabytes of data simultaneously, providing legal professionals with rapid and comprehensive access to vast amounts of data and analytics. This capability is a game-changer for general counsels and law firms of all sizes, from boutique practices to the largest AmLaw 200 firms, as well as for plaintiffs seeking to leverage advanced technology for their cases. By offering a scalable solution that meets diverse needs, DecoverAI is positioned to become an indispensable tool across the entire legal industry.

Mission and Vision

At DecoverAI, our mission is to empower legal professionals with the tools they need to achieve better outcomes, faster. At DecoverAI, we envision a world where legal teams will be augmented with human-like intelligence served by smart AI-assisted platforms.

Lawyers handling both criminal defense and civil litigation will be able to harness the power of thousands of associates with perfect memory at their fingertips at a fraction of the cost of what it costs today.

Funding Utilization

The $2 million raised will be used to accelerate the development and deployment of our innovative technologies. The funds will be allocated to enhance our AI capabilities, expand product features, grow our teams, and invest in marketing and sales efforts to bring our solutions to a wider audience.

Quotes from Leadership and Investors

"We are incredibly excited about the potential of DecoverAI to revolutionize the legal industry. Our goal is to empower the best attorneys in the fraternity with the immense power and capabilities of large language models, enabling them to significantly uplevel themselves against their competitors," said Ravi Tandon , CEO of DecoverAI. "This funding will allow us to take significant strides towards realizing this vision and making a real difference for legal professionals."

"DecoverAI's Generative Defense is a game-changer for the legal industry. It represents the next generation of legal technology, providing tools that were previously unimaginable. We are thrilled to have the support of our investors as we embark on this journey," added Kevin J. Van Horn , COO & CRO of DecoverAI.

"DecoverAI's proposition is perfectly aligned with Leo Capital's focus on supporting tech-centric global solutions designed for large-scale disruption. As legal disputes increase, the burden on lawyers and judicial systems worldwide has become overwhelming, making it essential to harness the power of AI to transform legal workflows in a highly targeted way. DecoverAI's proprietary 'Generative Defense' is a groundbreaking solution that is poised to be transformative for law firms of all sizes," said Ravi Srivastava , Partner at Leo Capital.

About DecoverAI

Founded in 2024, DecoverAI is a Washington, D.C.-based legal technology company focused on delivering AI-driven solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of legal professionals. By integrating advanced AI with legal workflows, DecoverAI is setting new standards in the industry and driving the future of legal technology.

About Leo Capital

Leo Capital is a venture capital firm that invests in groundbreaking startups across various sectors, with a focus on technology-driven innovation. Leo Capital is dedicated to supporting visionary entrepreneurs and companies that have the potential to disrupt industries and create lasting impact.

Contact Information:

Kevin J. Van Horn

Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer

DecoverAI

Email: [email protected]

For more information, visit DecoverAI's website .

SOURCE DecoverHQ