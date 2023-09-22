Decoy Flares Industry Thrives on Innovation: Ongoing Product Development Powers Market Expansion

News provided by

Research and Markets

22 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decoy Flares Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decoy flares market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1%. The market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, up from $1.6 billion in 2023, according to a comprehensive report on the market.

Holistic Insights into the Decoy Flares Market

This report offers a holistic understanding of the global decoy flares market, providing insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear and detailed overview of the market by segmenting it based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Company Profiles and Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the decoy flares market, offering valuable insights for professionals and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

  • Armtec Defense Technologies
  • BAE Systems Plc
  • Chemring Group Plc
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Etienne Lacroix Group
  • Leonardo Spa
  • MBDA
  • Mil-Spec Industries Corporation
  • Owen International
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • TARA Aerospace AD
  • TransDigm Group Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

  • Increasing Number of Aircraft: The growing number of aircraft worldwide is driving the demand for decoy flares, contributing to market growth.
  • Product Development: Ongoing product development efforts are expanding the market's capabilities and applications.

Challenges

  • Government Restrictions: The market faces challenges related to government restrictions, which can impact its growth.

Historical and Forecast Periods

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Product Type

  • Pyrotechnic Flares
  • Pyrophoric Flares
  • Others

Application

  • Fixed Wing
  • Rotary Wing

Distribution Channel

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Regional Insights

Europe

  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global decoy flares market is set for substantial growth, driven by factors such as the increasing number of aircraft and ongoing product development. This report equips industry professionals with essential insights for strategic decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

134

Forecast Period

2023 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$1.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$3.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.1 %

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wz1ag

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Key Growth Hub in the Global Livestock Diagnostics Market

Mini-LEDs Transforming Display Technology: A Bright Future for High-Quality Visual Experiences

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.