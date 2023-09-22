Decoy Flares Industry Thrives on Innovation: Ongoing Product Development Powers Market Expansion

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decoy Flares Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decoy flares market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1%. The market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, up from $1.6 billion in 2023, according to a comprehensive report on the market.

Holistic Insights into the Decoy Flares Market

This report offers a holistic understanding of the global decoy flares market, providing insights into market sizing, forecasts, drivers, challenges, and the competitive landscape. It presents a clear and detailed overview of the market by segmenting it based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Company Profiles and Informed Decision-Making

The report includes detailed profiles of companies operating in the decoy flares market, offering valuable insights for professionals and industry stakeholders to make informed decisions.

Companies Mentioned

Armtec Defense Technologies

BAE Systems Plc

Chemring Group Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Etienne Lacroix Group

Leonardo Spa

MBDA

Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

Owen International

Rheinmetall AG

TARA Aerospace AD

TransDigm Group Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Increasing Number of Aircraft: The growing number of aircraft worldwide is driving the demand for decoy flares, contributing to market growth.

Product Development: Ongoing product development efforts are expanding the market's capabilities and applications.

Challenges

Government Restrictions: The market faces challenges related to government restrictions, which can impact its growth.

Historical and Forecast Periods

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Pyrotechnic Flares

Pyrophoric Flares

Others

Application

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Distribution Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Insights

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The global decoy flares market is set for substantial growth, driven by factors such as the increasing number of aircraft and ongoing product development. This report equips industry professionals with essential insights for strategic decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1 % Regions Covered Global

