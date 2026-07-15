Decoy Therapeutics Stockholders Elect Patricia Gauthier to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY), a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs™), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, today announced that stockholders elected Patricia Gauthier, MBA, LL.B., as a Class II director at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held July 14, 2026 Ms. Gauther will serve with the Company's other two Class II directors, Rick Pierce and Jon Lieber, each of whom were re-elected at the annual meeting.

"Patricia has spent her career making sure important medicines reach the people who need them, at scale and in the real world. We're glad to welcome her to the Board as we advance our D-MAV programs toward the clinic," said Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics. "Her experience building commercial organizations and delivering medicines across borders will help us turn a new approach to antiviral disease into real-world impact."

Ms. Gauthier has served as Senior Vice President, Regional Head for Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom at Moderna since 2025, leading strategy and operations across biomanufacturing, national health security partnerships and commercialization. She previously served as General Manager of Moderna Canada, where she built the affiliate from inception, supported the delivery of more than 50 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, and helped secure a biomanufacturing partnership with the Government of Canada. She also held senior leadership roles at GSK across vaccines, specialty care, market access and government affairs, and began her career as a lawyer at McCarthy Tétrault.

"What Decoy is building could change how we prepare for viral threats before they emerge," said Patricia Gauthier, MBA, LL.B. "A single adaptable drug, designed to work across related viruses by targeting shared mechanisms, is a more flexible answer than developing one antiviral at a time. Having spent my career getting medicines to people at scale, across markets, manufacturing and health systems, I've learned the science is only half the challenge. The other half is making sure it reaches patients. That's the work I'm looking forward to helping Decoy do as these programs move toward the clinic."

About Decoy Therapeutics

Decoy Therapeutics is a biotechnology company pioneering Designable Multi-Antivirals (D-MAVs), a new category of antivirals engineered to target shared viral mechanisms, enabling a single, adaptable drug to work across multiple viruses. Built on the proprietary IMP³ACT platform, which combines AI-assisted design and rapid synthesis, Decoy develops peptide antivirals designed to move faster into the clinic and expand what is possible in viral prevention and treatment. The company's lead candidates target multiple respiratory viruses, addressing the health and societal burden of viral disease.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

Media Contact

Decoy Therapeutics

Tara Mulloy

[email protected]

(978) 855-5219

SOURCE Decoy Therapeutics, Inc