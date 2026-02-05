Decoy Therapeutics to Participate in the Corporate Connect Webinar Series Virtual Conference Hosted by Webull Financial

– Live video webcast on Tuesday, February 10th at 1:20 PM EST

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOY) (Decoy, or the Company), a preclinical biopharmaceutical that is engineering the next generation of peptide conjugate therapeutics, today announced that it will participate in the Corporate Connect Webinar Series hosted by Webull Financial being held virtually February 10-11, 2026.

As part of the presentation, Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics, will provide a brief corporate overview, highlighting its new class of antiviral therapeutics that can target multiple viral pathogens with a single drug.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 1:20 PM EST

Presenter: Rick Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Decoy Therapeutics

Decoy Therapeutics is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company that is leveraging ML and AI tools alongside high-speed synthesis techniques to rapidly design, engineer and manufacture peptide conjugate drug candidates that target serious unmet medical needs. The company's initial pipeline is focused on respiratory viruses and GI cancers. Decoy has attracted financing from institutional investors as well as significant non-dilutive capital from the Massachusetts Life Sciences Seed Fund, the Google AI startup program and the NVIDIA Inception program among other sources. The company has also received QuickFire Challenge award funding provided by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) through BLUE KNIGHT™, a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS and BARDA within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Decoy, including expected achievement of milestones for its lead asset and future prospects of Decoy. These statements may discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Decoy, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "can," "should," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "likely," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intend," and other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the risk that the Company will not obtain sufficient financing to execute on their business plans and risks related to Decoy's products and development plans, including unanticipated issues with any IND application process and the potential of the IMP3ACT™ platform. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in its reports filed with the SEC, including its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 22, 2025, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as revised or supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, Decoy's actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected.

