Decoy Unveils Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon, Expanding Leadership in the Betterment Category

The #1 Premium Wine Brand enters the lower-calorie*, lower-alcohol* red wine category with a new 80-calorie Cabernet Sauvignon, debuting just in time for the New Year.

ST. HELENA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Decoy , the leading premium domestic wine brand in the $15+ category, today announced the launch of Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon, the first red wine in Featherweight's lower-calorie*, lower-alcohol* offerings. This new varietal is crafted to bring Decoy's trusted quality to the rapidly growing "better-for-you" segment, offering consumers a balanced and smooth red wine with just 80 calories per 5 fl. oz. serving and 9% alcohol.

Decoy's Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon is the brand's first lower-calorie*, lower-alcohol* red wine, expanding its leadership in the betterment category.

The introduction of Decoy Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon builds on the proven success of the Featherweight tier, which was first launched in 2023. Decoy's Featherweight line has quickly established a strong market position, with Featherweight Sauvignon Blanc ranking as the #1 Lower Calorie $15+ Sauvignon Blanc and one of the Top 10 $15+ Sauvignon Blancs overall.**

"Decoy Featherweight was created to meet a new consumer—the 'Betterment' consumer—who is specifically seeking better-for-you benefits in their wine choices without compromising on taste or quality," said Chanel Caplan, Senior Vice President, Brand Management, Premium Brands for The Duckhorn Portfolio. "The Cabernet Sauvignon is a natural and strategic extension, utilizing the same base blend as our category-leading Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon, which assures consumers of the quality they expect from Decoy."

The Decoy Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon launch also holds true to the Decoy platform, " Pour to What's Possible ," which celebrates personal progress and, in this case, makes it possible for consumers to enjoy a premium, full-flavored wine without having to sacrifice a lighter lifestyle.

Within the lower-calorie, lower-alcohol wine category, the $15+ tier is driving momentum, growing 73% annually over the past three years and is expected to increase by 12% per year through 2027.*** Decoy's decision to launch Decoy Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon is further supported by the brand's strong pedigree in the red wine category, where it is the #1 $15+ Cabernet Sauvignon brand.**

Key product details for Decoy Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon:

Calories and Alcohol: 80 calories per 5 fl. oz. serving, 9% alcohol.

SRP: $25.00 (line priced with Core Cabernet Sauvignon).

Taste Profile: Bold, smooth, and bursting with juicy fruit, it is made from the same base blend as the core Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon.

Winemaking Advantage: Decoy Featherweight utilizes the same premium California fruit sourcing as the core wine and undergoes traditional winemaking methods before a gentle dealcoholization process that preserves flavor and aromatics.

"The 2023 vintage delivered a season of exceptional quality, initiated by abundant winter rains and resulting in an extended growing period that contributed depth, texture, and rich color to the wines," said Dana Epperson, Winemaker at Decoy. "We crafted Decoy Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon for effortless enjoyment—it opens with inviting aromas of dark cherry, raspberry, baking spice, and a touch of toasty oak. On the palate, silky tannins and juicy blackberry notes are beautifully balanced by bright acidity, delivering a lower-calorie*, lower-alcohol* wine with a full, vibrant, and smooth flavor from start to finish."

The 2023 Decoy Featherweight Cabernet Sauvignon is available for purchase nationwide in January 2026, and will debut the tier's new packaging design, featuring enhanced calorie highlights on the label and capsule.

*Lower-Calorie – 80 calories per 5 fl. oz. serving – 36% fewer than in Decoy's regular Cabernet Sauvignon. Lower Alcohol – 35% less Alc. by Vol. than Decoy's regular Cabernet Sauvignon.

**Source: IRI, US MULO, L52W, ending 11-16-25

***Source: ISWR 2024

About Decoy:

Established in 1985, Decoy has evolved into the leading premium domestic wine brand in the $15+ category**, offering an elevated everyday wine experience for modern consumers. Guided by acclaimed winemaker Dana Epperson, Decoy crafts wines that reflect exceptional quality, approachability, and intentionality. The portfolio includes signature wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir, as well as Decoy Limited—wines sourced from renowned appellations such as Alexander Valley, Paso Robles, and Sonoma Coast. In 2023, Decoy introduced its Featherweight tier, a premium line of lower-calorie, lower-alcohol wines designed for today's balance-seeking consumer. With a deep connection to culture and craftsmanship, Decoy continues to inspire confidence and spark connection in every pour.

For more information, visit DecoyWines.com or follow @decoywine on Instagram.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio:

The Duckhorn Portfolio is North America's premier luxury wine company, with ten winery brands, nine state-of-the-art winemaking facilities, seven tasting rooms and over 1,100 coveted acres of vineyards spanning 32 Estate properties. Established in 1976, when vintners Dan and Margaret Duckhorn founded Napa Valley's Duckhorn Vineyards, today our portfolio features some of North America's most revered wineries, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Sonoma Cutrer, Kosta Brown, Calera, Goldeneye, Greenwing. Sourcing grapes from our own Estate properties and fine growers in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Anderson Valley, California's North and Central Coasts, Oregon, Washington State and Burgundy, we offer a curated and comprehensive portfolio of acclaimed luxury wines with price points ranging from $20 to $230 across more than 15 varieties and 39 appellations. Our wines are available throughout the United States, on five continents, and in more than 50 countries around the world.

