Decreases in Mobility Cause Higher Rates of Anxiety Among Americans

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces released a report which states mobility rates have been most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. With one-third of Americans choosing to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, there's been a decline in America's mobility.

Mobility can be looked at as the rate at which people are getting out of the house and traveling to work, retail and recreation. Limited mobility is a likely cause of added mental health strain for many in those states where mobility is limited. The new reality of spending most of our time at home and not having the luxuries of going out and being social can take a toll on our mental health.

Visit the full report here, https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/states-mobility-during-covid-19

Key Findings:

In June 2020 , 36.5% of adults in the United States experienced symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to 11% in the same period in 2019.

, 36.5% of adults in experienced symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to 11% in the same period in 2019. Millennials have seen nearly a 20% increase in anxiety from April to July 2020 .

. California , Hawaii and Arizona are considered to be the least mobile states due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

, and are considered to be the least mobile states due to COVID-19-related restrictions. A 9% reduction in retail and recreation activities in the U.S. means lower levels of mobility.

About 33% of people are choosing to stay at home compared to pre-coronavirus rates.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed Google and CDC data that looked at mobility factors during the COVID-19 pandemic. We built a composite ranking of each state based on two key mobility factors: the rate of retail and recreation and the rate of people staying at home. These mobility factors are ranked to show which states are considered to be least mobile by comparison. Each rate of retail and recreation and people staying at home is based on historical norms. States with negative rates of retail and recreation are considered to be lower than normal. States with high rates of people staying at home are considered to be higher than normal

Rank State % Recreation and Retail % At Home







1 California -30 35 2 Hawaii -33 34 3 Arizona -23 34 4 New York -21 34 5 Nevada -19 34 6 Maryland -14 36 7 Massachusetts -14 35 8 New Jersey -18 33 9 Washington -15 32 10 Florida -21 31 11 New Mexico -14 32 12 Connecticut -10 33 13 Pennsylvania -12 31 14 Oregon -11 31 15 Texas -15 28 16 Vermont -8 32 17 Virginia -8 32 18 Utah -11 30 19 Illinois -11 29 20 Rhode Island -3 34 21 Colorado -10 29 22 Michigan -9 28 23 Delaware -1 34 24 Minnesota -8 28 25 North Carolina -7 28 26 Ohio -7 28 27 Kentucky -8 27 28 Louisiana -12 24 29 Georgia -9 26 30 Wisconsin -7 27 31 New Hampshire 1 31 32 Idaho -3 28 33 West Virginia -5 27 34 Alaska 8 31 35 Maine 8 31 36 Montana 2 30 37 Indiana -3 27 38 South Carolina -5 25 39 Tennessee -5 25 40 Kansas -3 26 41 North Dakota -4 25 42 Wyoming 9 28 43 Alabama -7 22 44 Arkansas -4 24 45 Iowa -3 24 46 Missouri 1 26 47 Mississippi -4 21 48 Nebraska -2 23 49 Oklahoma -2 23 50 South Dakota 6 24

