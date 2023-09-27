Decriminalizing Drug Possession Not Linked to Higher Overdose Death Rates in Oregon or Washington

News provided by

NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health

27 Sep, 2023, 11:01 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, several media outlets have investigated an Oregon law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of controlled substances, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, for some persons.  The articles have included information suggesting that the law may be responsible for continued increases in overdose deaths. Today, new research led by NYU Grossman School of Medicine published online in JAMA Psychiatry suggests that in Oregon and Washington, two states that implemented drug decriminalization policies in early 2021, there is no evidence of an association between decriminalization and fatal drug overdose rates.

The findings are the result of a collaboration between the Center for Opioid Epidemiology and Policy at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the Network for Public Health Law, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The research team's goal was to investigate whether fully or partially decriminalizing drug possession changed rates of overdose deaths in either state in the first year after the policy change.

Decriminalization advocates assert that laws like those passed in Oregon and Washington will result in increased calls for help by people experiencing or witnessing an overdose and reduce incarceration, which itself is associated with fatal overdose. Critics, meanwhile, argue that decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of drugs might increase drug use and subsequent fatal overdose. This research found no evidence to support either outcome in the first year after the policy change.

"Our analysis suggests that state decriminalization policies do not lead to increases in overdose deaths," said Corey Davis, JD, MSPH, assistant clinical professor with the Center for Opioid Epidemiology and Policy in the Department of Population Health at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and the study's senior investigator.

Another study published by Davis and colleagues last month found that the Oregon and Washington decriminalization policies dramatically reduced arrests for drug possession and did not lead to increased arrests for violent crimes.  "These two studies show that drug decriminalization measures in Oregon and Washington reduced arrests and did not increase overdose deaths. Taken together, these findings signal reduced harm to people who use drugs and possibly their communities as well," said Davis.

Policymakers and public health experts are increasingly looking to decriminalization and other harm reduction measures to stem the tide of opioid overdose deaths in the United States, driven largely by fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin and involved in approximately two-thirds of all U.S. overdoses. More than 100,000 people continue to die from drug overdoses each year.

How the Study was Conducted

The team of investigators examined one year of post-decriminalization data in Oregon (February 2021 through March 2022) and Washington (March 2021 through March 2022) using death certificate data from the CDC's National Vital Statistics System. Oregon's decriminalization measure is commonly referred to as "Measure 110" while Washington's change was prompted by a state Supreme Court decision that ruled the state's drug possession law was unconstitutional.

The researchers then constructed a synthetic control group made up of 13 states that had similar rates of overdose to Oregon and 18 states that had similar rates to overdose in Washington pre-decriminalization. After the investigators found no statistical significance in overdose death rates between Oregon, Washington and the control group, the investigators conducted a sensitivity analysis incorporating an additional seven months of provisional data. The findings did not change.

"This study is an important first look at the impact of drug decriminalization on overdose, but continued monitoring is needed. In addition to reducing penalties for drug possession, Measure 110 in Oregon directed hundreds of millions of dollars of cannabis revenue to increasing access to programming aimed at reducing overdose risk. However, these funds were not distributed until after our study period," said Spruha Joshi, PhD, MPH, assistant professor, Department of Epidemiology, University of Michigan School of Public Health and co-lead author of the study. "It will be important to continue to monitor overdose rates as more data become available to assess the impact of the distribution of these funds."

In addition to Davis and Joshi, other study collaborators from NYU Langone include co-lead author Bianca D. Rivera, MPH, and Magdalena Cerdá, DrPH MPH, from the NYU Center for Opioid Epidemiology and Policy, Gery P. Guy Jr., PhD, MPH, and Andrea Strahan, PhD, MPP from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Haven Wheelock, MPH, of Outside In, Portland, OR. Davis is also with the Network for Public Health law, a non-partisan non-profit organization.

Funding for the study was provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The findings and conclusions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official position of the CDC. 

Media Inquiries:

Sasha Walek
646-501-3873
[email protected]

SOURCE NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health

Also from this source

Newfound Brain Circuit Explains Why Infant Cries Prompt Milk Release

Two-Month Study of Pig Kidney Xenotransplantation Gives New Hope to the Future of the Organ Supply

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.