DeCurret DCP Inc. has become Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia's Web3.0 Partner

Establishment of Amic Sign Award

First ever international short film festival!

Prize money awarded in digital currency DCJPY, aimed at creating a prosperous society with Web3.0 technology

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) 2024, the US Academy Awards® accredited and Asia's largest international short film festival, is pleased to announce that DeCurret DCP Inc., a digital currency business (Amic sign), will participate in the festival as a Web3.0 partner, and the establishment of the "Amic Sign Award" with the aim of creating a new sense of value not only in the financial world of digital currency, but also in the creator economy.

Newly established Amic Sign Award

The Amic Sign Award will be presented to a film from among the festival entries that expresses the concept of a 'prosperous society and community' of DeCurret DCP, which proposes a new form of connection among people through digital currency, and will be announced at the opening ceremony of the festival. The prize money of DCJPY500,000 (Yen) will be awarded in digital currency.

SSFF & ASIA, which launched LIFE LOG BOX, an asset management service for creators, aims to develop a creator economy in the Web3.0 era through its partnership with DeCurret DCP, where creators can generate revenue from their own expressive activities.

Amic Sign is a platform that offers a new way of using bank deposit-type money (deposit tokens). Bank deposit-type refers to a system where money can be safely deposited and withdrawn.

Unlike traditional digital money, Amic Sign focuses on the secure transfer and convenience of funds and transforms the transaction process by introducing programmable money using blockchain technology.

This aims to open up business ideas and uses that have never been possible before.

Satoshi Murabayashi, Representative Director, Chairman and President of DeCurret DCP Inc. added his hopes for the project: "This project is a new step in the future of digital currency and we look forward to enjoying, evolving it with the film creators and fans, who share our vision, and to having fun as we evolve."

SSFF & ASIA President Bessho also commented, "The festival has been pioneering new initiatives such as the Metaverse venue, the LIFE LOG BOX, and the NFT Global Content Market. Film has grown alongside technology and expanded its creative horizons. Prize money through digital currency project with is a big step on the future map that will take the asset management of moving image intellectual property, including film, to the next level."

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia