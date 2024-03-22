Dedicares Annual and Sustainability Report 2023 is now available on the website

News provided by

Dedicare

22 Mar, 2024, 03:37 ET

STOCKHOLM, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Please find the Annual and Sustainability Report here.

This information is mandatory for Dedicare AB (publ) to publish pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the below contact at 8 a.m. CET on 22 March 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Krister Widström, CEO & Managing Director, +46 (0)70 526 7991
Anette Sandsjö, CFO, +46 (0)73 343 4468

Ringvägen 100, entrance E, 10th floor
118 60 Stockholm
Sweden
+46 (0)8 555 65600
www.dedicaregroup.com
Corp ID no: 556516–1501

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1178/3950134/2688077.pdf

Dedicare Annual and Sustainability Report 2023

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1178/3950134/2688586.zip

dedi-2023-12-31-sv.zip

Dedicare's Year-end Report 1 January - 31 December 2023: Continued growth and healthy profitability sum up an intensive year

Fourth quarter 2023 Net sales SEK 464.1 million (499.3) EBITDA SEK 44.1 million (37.9), adjusted for non-recurring items, SEK 33.2 million (40.6)...

Dedicare launches Dedicare International - innovative offering for Nordic healthcare professionals to work abroad

Dedicare, the Nordic region's largest recruitment and staffing provider in healthcare, life science and social work, announces today the launch of...
