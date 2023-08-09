Dedicated community for training, operations, and enablement professionals launches

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango, the browser extension and desktop application that automatically generates how-to guides while you work, announced the launch of the Software Guides Community: a dedicated space for training, operations, and enablement professionals—the people who power processes at organizations—to connect with peers and learn from experts at companies like Loom, Slack, and Clearbit.

The number of new software tools and applications used within organizations has been steadily increasing, with large companies reportedly using an average of 211 applications. Companies spend a lot of money on software—50 percent more per year on average—but the truth is, most software rollouts fail to meet expectations and deliver on ROI.

Digital adoption—the practice of using new software and systems to improve processes, increase productivity, and achieve objectives—is a pillar of many organizational strategies. When executed right, it turns new tools into drivers of business outcomes. But when executed wrong, new software can end up causing more stress and frustration. That's where software training can make or break a team's experience—and a company's success.

For organizations to keep up with the rate of change of modern business, digital adoption is critical. Unfortunately, the people responsible for developing training programs and software rollouts are under-resourced and under-appreciated. It's all too common for a single person to be tasked with these large cross-functional projects with little support, all while juggling multiple other priorities.

The Software Guides Community provides a place for these people to learn from each other and get the resources they need to help their organizations run more efficiently and maximize the impact of their technology stack.

"We have always recognized the value of the people behind the processes, and we built Tango for them," said Ken Babcock, CEO and co-founder of Tango. "We've met many talented operational leaders that we realized would benefit tremendously from learning from one another. The Software Guides Community is for them.

The Software Guides Community is for business professionals who:

  • Establish processes, onboard new hires and customers, or train their team on new software.
  • Work in Operations, IT, Training, or Learning and Development (L&D).
  • Spend their day unblocking coworkers and helping them succeed.
  • Train, teach, and empower the people around them.
  • Want to learn, grow, and find new ways to guide their team to success.

"Being in charge of developing processes and procedures from the ground up can be challenging and lonely," said Brittany Arbuckle, Training and Curriculum Specialist at Public Consulting Group. "It makes all the difference to have a community of people with experience you can share with and learn from to grow in your own role. In the Software Guides Community, I've gotten valuable advice from peers that helped me push some key projects past the finish line—and get recognized for the impact I've had on the business."

If you are a training, operations, or enablement professional looking to connect with hundreds of your peers, apply to join the Software Guides Community.

For more information about Tango, visit tango.us.

About Tango
Tango makes it easier to get work done by automatically capturing any process and turning it into a step-by-step interactive walkthrough. With our browser extension and desktop application, teams can instantly document, share, and get the information they need—when and where they need it. Tango is trusted by over 400,000 people and teams at organizations including Netflix, IBM, Salesforce, Nike, and more. Connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter, or head to tango.us to learn more.

