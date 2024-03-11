Dedicated Franchisees Drive Company Success as 100 Locations Achieved in 4 Years

DENVER, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam The Concrete Man, a leading provider of concrete services, proudly celebrates the franchise owners at the recent Summit 2024 conference. The event served as a platform to recognize the contributions of franchise owners to the company's exceptional growth and success.

Our franchisees play a vital role in Sam The Concrete Man's growth. Their dedication and resilience to exceed expectations has been instrumental in moving the company to new heights. Sam The Concrete Man highlighted outstanding performance of eight franchisees who demonstrated excellence across various metrics including revenue generation, customer reviews, project close rates, and overall brand representation. Below is a detailed list of our award winners:

Top review earner: Jamie Damm – Gainesville, FL

Lifetime achievement: Dwayne Greene – Columbia, SC and Augusta, GA

Rookie of the year: Jesse Sanders – Montgomery County, MD

Franchisee of the year: Matt Healy – Greenville, SC

Top revenue earner: Glenn Krispense – Tulsa, OK

Highest close rate earner: Scott Condict – Oklahoma City

Validator of the year: Mike Bright – Atlanta, GA

New SAM on the block: Shane Sieracki – Buford and NE Atlanta, GA

Since 2020, Sam The Concrete Man has expanded its presence to 36 states with 100 established locations statewide. This expansion demonstrates the hard work of both the corporate team and its franchise partners. In recognition of its outstanding performance and impact in the industry, Sam The Concrete Man has ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine 500, a prestigious ranking of top franchises. The company was ranked due to our outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. For two years in a row, Sam The Concrete Man has earned #1 in the concrete category, reaffirming its position as a market leader.

"We are incredibly thankful for the hard work and passion demonstrated by our franchise owners. Their commitment to excellence and determination have been key to our growth and success." - Todd Stewart, CEO and President of Sam The Concrete Man

Sam The Concrete Man remains committed to empowering its franchisees and fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and success. As the company looks towards the future, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional concrete services and maintaining its position as an industry leader.

Media Contact: Lindsey Vandenberg

Email: [email protected]

