Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Industry Research Report 2023: An $8.55 Billion Market by 2032 - Opportunities in Growing Incorporation of Innovative DOAS Ventilation System

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Capacity, By Implementation Type, By Requirement, By Vertical, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DOAS market size is expected to reach USD 8,555.81 million by 2032

Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of DOAS, including environment and cost-related, mainly in emerging and underdeveloped countries, along with the continuously rising construction activities, increasing global population, and change in climatic conditions, are among the major factors boosting demand and growth of the worldwide market.

In addition, increasing innovations and adoption of various advanced and innovative techniques in the construction industry and manufacturing sectors across the globe, which key market players have developed, are also projected to create huge growth opportunities in the market over the coming years.

For instance, in July 2022, LG introduced a ventilation system with a HEPA filter, an in-built CO2 sensor, & UV-C technology. The system leads to carbon emission reductions, reduced energy consumption, and taking indoor air quality in the residential environment.

The increasing proliferation of commercial buildings that require outside air whenever space is being occupied with meeting ventilation standards and maintaining indoor air quality and the surge in the popularity and traction of DOAS systems for all types of building, such as improved humidity control, capacities to use cooling and heating systems that do not provide de-humidification, & simplified ventilation control and design are also expected to create lucrative demand and adoption of these systems globally.

For instance, in March 2022, The Canadian Infrastructure Bank and Johnson Controls entered into a strategic agreement that committed over CAD 125 million to boost the decarbonization retrofit projects of the private sector across Canada. Under this agreement, the Canadian Infrastructure Bank will focus on commercial, manufacturing and multi-residential buildings leveraged through the Johnson Controls.

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Market Report Highlights

  • 40-60 tons segment is expected to grow fastest throughout the forecast period, owing to its numerous benefits across both commercial and industrial sectors
  • New construction segment is projected to hold significant market share during the study period, on account of rapidly growth in urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries
  • Cooling segment accounted for highest market share in 2022, which is highly attributable increased penetration for innovated sensible cooling systems and its ability to help in energy conservation
  • Residential segment is expected to account for substantial market share due to rapid growth in the adoption of retrofits across residential sector due to its low cost and high comfort
  • Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for DOAS market in 2022, owing to extensive growth among various industrial sectors and increasing consumer disposable income in developing countries
  • The global key market players include Johnson Controls International, Daikin Industries, Trane Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Greenheck Fan Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Growing incorporation of innovative DOAS ventilation system
  • Increasing concerns regarding employee safety

Restraints and Challenges

  • Lack of consumer awareness regarding the benefits of DOAS

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS) Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Johnson Controls International PLC
  • Carrier Global Corporation
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Trane Technologies PLC
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Ltd.
  • Nortek Global HVAC LLC
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Greenheck Fan Corporation
  • Price Industries
  • Desert Aire
  • United Technologies.

Scope of the Report

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), Capacity Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Less Than 20 Tons
  • 20-40 Tons
  • 40-60 Tons
  • Greater Than 60 Tons

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), Implementation Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • New Construction
  • Retrofit

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), Requirement Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Heating
  • Ventilation
  • Cooling
  • Dehumidification

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), Vertical Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Industrial

Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS), Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

