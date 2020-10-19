Dedicated to the President, Upcoming Film Release Represents First-Ever Interactive Movie Created by African-American Production Team - 'Liberty's Prisoner: The World's Greatest Democracy, or Hypocrisy?'

CORINTH, Ky., Oct. 19 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmmaker Greg Frank recently announced the upcoming release of his avant-garde production, "Liberty's Prisoner" (http://libertysprisoner.com/), an interactive viewing experience that purposefully stars the average audience member. "Liberty's Prisoner" is ostensibly the story of aspiring Congressman, Ed Justice. But as the movie progresses, the audience soon realizes the film is actually so much more than the story of an author turned politician; an author captured and tortured by agents of the Deep State. "Liberty's Prisoner" is a fully interactive movie that creates a completely new genre as it is being viewed. The film is set for release on November 1st. Multiple trailers are available via YouTube.

Liberty's Prisoner

Synopsis: The story of an aspiring politician, Ed Justice, "Liberty's Prisoner" is the tale of an everyday American who is coaxed into what proves to be a deadly bid for election. Justice, a first-time author, is convinced into running for the United States Congress. But perceived as a dangerous threat by the government, Justice is kidnapped and interrogated with enhanced methods. During the torture sessions, Justice recounts his recent past, sharing the election story with his tormentors while chained to an interrogation chair. "Liberty's Prisoner" is a terrifying confrontation that ultimately becomes a stunning revelation into ideas about the U.S., its people, and the dark nature of power held in both the highest corridors and the lowest trenches of the American intelligence community.

"I have yet to see 'Democrat' or 'Republican' at the bottom of any tombstone in any veterans cemetery I have ever visited." –Ed Justice

Acted solely in-the-moment, and filmed on location with an all African-American production team, "Liberty's Prisoner" is part one of a planned pentalogy, filmed with no table reads, no rehearsals, no story boards and no script, using average citizens as actors. The movie also contains a contest, allowing viewers to compete for monetary prizes by deciphering clues in the film. And 50% of the film proceeds will be donated to the Trump 2020 reelection campaign.

