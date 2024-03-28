Dedicated Truck Driver of 38 years wins AMBUCK$ 2023 Grand Prize

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AMBEST, the member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops, travel centers, and service centers, hosted their 2023 Grand Prize Celebration at Ole Red on Broadway last Tuesday, March 19th. Chuck Ryan, President & CEO of AMBEST presented Stacey Hamilton, long-time AMBUCK$ card holder and driver of 38 years, with the 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am sponsored by Lucas Oil, Monster Energy, & PowerUp. His winning AMBUCK$ transaction occurred on August 17th, 2023 at Truckers Inn in Sauk Centre, MN.

Dedicated truck driver of 38 years wins a 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, like the one featured in Smokey & the Bandit. Post this AMBEST President & CEO, Chuck Ryan & Stacey Hamilton pictured on Broadway, in front of Ole Red and the 2023 Grand Prize, 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

"AMBEST is proud and grateful to have been able to award our 2023 AMBUCK$ Grand Prize to such a deserving person," said Chuck Ryan, "Stacey has labored and served as a career Truck Driver for over 38 years. After getting to know him and his wife Lisa we feel that he was the perfect recipient."

Mr. Hamilton started as a teenager, driving with his dad, and learning the ropes of a truck driver. He worked his way up from being a company driver to owning his truck, as he has for the past twenty-two years. He is currently leased out to a company in Parker, SD, and looks forward to finishing his trucking career with them. "I am married to my amazing wife Leisa, and we have four beautiful daughters. They are my world, and I wouldn't be where I am today without their love and support," Stacey Hamilton said.

AMBUCK$ is the longest, continuously running professional driver rewards program and gives over $30,000 in prizes and rewards to truck drivers each year. Drivers swipe their AMBUCK$ loyalty card when they fuel at any AMBEST location or get work done at an AMBEST Service Center. Each swipe is an entry to win multiple prizes throughout the year.

"AMBEST, they've been the best. This whole thing, they put on at Blake Shelton's bar, I love it! It's awesome! It's truly a good feeling," Stacey Hamilton said after receiving the keys to the 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

Founded in 1988, AMBEST is a member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops, travel centers, and service centers. Unlike big corporate companies, AMBEST locations are family-owned businesses, where you will likely find the owners with their sleeves rolled up, ready to take care of drivers in any way they can. AMBEST has 450+ truck stops and travel centers, along with 100+ service centers.

