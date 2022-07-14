Dedication and unveiling of the African American Veterans Monument

African Americans have served in all 12 of the country's major conflicts, beginning with the Revolutionary War in 1775. A disenfranchised group, African American Veterans, fought for the ideals of our country since its inception, despite facing unequal representation, disrespect, and disregard for their basic civil rights. Its design features 12 black concrete pillars symbolizing 12 campaigns from the Revolutionary War to the War on Afghanistan. It stands for the integrity, strength, and resilience of African Americans from every branch of service.

We invite you to view the inspirational video that introduced this project to the community on our website at www.AAVMWNY.org. The monument will extend the current footprint of The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park on Buffalo's waterfront at Canalside and the Erie Basin Marina. Thank you, in advance, for your support of the country's first-ever African American Veterans Monument.

The African American Veterans Monument Committee is a collective of Veterans, Historians, and volunteers based in Buffalo NY. The mission is simple let history tell the story.

