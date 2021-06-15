Dedrone Achieves CPNI Certification for Second Year Running

Dedrone's continued participation and certification with CPNI reflects Dedrone's efficacy and performance in detecting, tracking, and identifying different drone types for its customers. Dedrone technology was evaluated to detect drones within a specific launch time, consistent and reliable tracking, timely alerts, and notifications, with DedroneTracker software showing reliable information on drone heights, speeds, and ranges.

"Dedrone is pleased to report that DedroneTracker platform has successfully met CPNI's rigorous testing standards for the second time in row," shares Amit Samani, Vice President of Enterprise Sales, Americas & UK at Dedrone. "The challenge of unwanted drones at critical infrastructure sites is complex and unique and will continually evolve as more drones come to market and as drone regulations and laws advance. CPNI has set the standard for global counter-drone technology testing, and any organization protecting against drone threats can take comfort in knowing that Dedrone's technology has successfully been evaluated, tested, and proven to deliver smart airspace security."

DedroneTracker 4.5 automatically synthesizes sensor data and provides immediate alerts of unauthorized drone activity, enabling security providers to safeguard their premises. Dedrone's software and radio frequency sensors provide detection, identification, and drone flightpaths. Additional, third-party sensors may be added to the Dedrone system, including Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras and radar systems providing additional layers of drone information, enabling the user to visually verify the drone and its payload.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Dedrone's counter-drone system is trusted by hundreds of commercial, government, and military customers globally to protect against unauthorized small drones. With flexibility to host on premise, in the cloud or access via Dedrone's Airspace Security-as-a-Service (ASaaS), Dedrone customers can detect, classify, locate and, where authorized, mitigate unauthorized drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in the Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London, and Germany. For more information about Dedrone and to reach our counter-drone subject matter experts, visit dedrone.com and follow @Dedrone on Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn.‍

