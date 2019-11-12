Dedrone Appoints Alex Morrow to Lead Development of sUAS Defeat Programs

WASHINGTON and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedrone, a market leader in counter-drone technology and airspace security, has hired Alex Morrow as Vice President of Defense Solutions. Morrow joins Dedrone from Battelle Memorial Institute, where he was the lead developer of counter-drone defeat technology DroneDefender®, which Dedrone acquired in October 2019 .

Prior to joining Dedrone, Morrow was the Director of cUAS Programs at Battelle Memorial Institute. In 2014, Morrow began working on DroneDefender , a non-kinetic, radio frequency sUAS countermeasure, which safeguards airspace without risking collateral damage. In October 2019, Dedrone acquired DroneDefender from Battelle and established Dedrone's new counter-sUAS consultancy called Dedrone Defense .

"Dedrone's platform, which now includes DroneDefender, provides the essential tool for all government installations to protect against sUAS threats," shares Alex Morrow. "I look forward to further developing DroneDefender as a part of the Dedrone team and providing defense organizations a complete detect and defeat sUAS mitigation platform."

As Vice President of Defense Solutions, Morrow will continue to advance DroneDefender for Dedrone customers, including U.S. federal agencies, and other organizations with authorization to defeat sUAS. Dedrone's technology portfolio includes DroneTracker, which recognizes and classifies RF, WiFi, and non-WiFi sUAS, and radio frequency sensors, the Dedrone RF-100 and RF-300 . Morrow will be based in Columbus, Ohio, establishing Dedrone's third U.S. location, which will focus on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of DroneDefender.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is a market and technology leader in airspace security. The Dedrone counter-drone platform combines hardware sensors and machine-learning software, providing early warning, classification of, and mitigation against all drone threats. Based in San Francisco, Dedrone was founded in 2014 and is backed by investors including Felicis Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus of Cisco Systems and founder of JC2 Ventures.

Note: This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission before it can be marketed to non-Federal users. This device is not, and may not be, offered for sale or lease, or sold or leased in the United States, other than to the United States government and its agencies, until authorization is obtained. Under current law, the DroneDefender device may be used in the United States only by authorized employees of the Federal government and its agencies, and use by others may be illegal.

