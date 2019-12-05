Dedrone counter-drone technology achieves approval by the UK Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI)

"Any organisation needing drone detection technology should consider platforms evaluated and tested by CPNI," says Amit Samani, Dedrone's regional sales manager for the UK. "Dedrone's DroneTracker platform has successfully met CPNI's rigorous testing standards, and this certification provides further assurances to our customers and partners that our system meets the security needs of the UK's most sensitive infrastructures. We will continue working closely with government sector users, risk-critical sites, and major corporate customers to provide the most robust available airspace security and defence against drones and multiple drones."

Dedrone's multi-sensor system enables security providers to match the best-in-class sUAS (small Unmanned Aerial Systems) detection hardware with DroneTracker, Dedrone's software. Radio frequency sensors, including the RF-100 and RF-300, provide flightpath, localization, and classification of sUAS. A PTZ camera system adds localization information via optical and thermal detection, whilst a 3D radar system adds altitude data and detection of autonomous drones. Hardware data was analysed by DroneTracker 4.1 , which provides a near-instantaneous decision regarding whether a drone is a threat, and allows security personnel to respond accordingly.

Dedrone creates customised airspace security solutions allowing organisations to identify, track, and eliminate sUAS threats. Dedrone's solution is deployed to customers around the world, including three of the G7 countries, correctional facilities , utilities, airports , and corporations, among other public and private organizations.

Dedrone is the market and technology leader in airspace security. The Dedrone counter-drone platform combines hardware sensors and machine-learning software, providing early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.

