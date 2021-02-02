Dedrone First to Offer Both United States and European Union Drone Remote ID Capability

In December 2020, the United States Federal Aviation Administration (U.S. FAA) announced final rules for unmanned aircraft systems, commonly known as drones, including a requirement for Remote ID. Additionally, the European Commission Regulations on UAS, which set the framework for the safe operation and management of drone traffic in the European Union (E.U.), came into effect on December 30, 2020. Once these rules take effect, drone pilots in the U.S. and E.U. will be responsible for complying with drone regulations in their geography, including registering their aircraft and incorporating registration data into the drone's Remote ID system.

Using Dedrone, security providers will be able to read Remote ID data through Dedrone's intelligent software system to identify the drone operator, operator's location, drone type and drone location in real time. Dedrone's proprietary database of drone activity, DroneDNA, automatically references Remote ID data as well as identifies any unauthorized or noncompliant drone activity. In the event of an unauthorized drone alert, Dedrone users can respond to the threat and ensure their airspace is protected against the consequences of unwanted drones, from espionage, contraband delivery, or terrorism, while allowing authorized drones to proceed with their normal flight operations.

Dedrone's global footprint ensures that its customers will be able to leverage the latest regulations around the world. By actively following FAA developments and also supporting the European Commission through participation in the ASD-STAN working group that defined the technical standard for Remote ID, Dedrone is ready for Remote ID in accordance with both sets of standards. "Dedrone is committed to continuous product development and ensuring our product and services are future-proof," shares Dedrone CEO, Aaditya Devarakonda. "Regardless of flight regulations, or a drone pilot's adherence to them, Dedrone provides security leaders with the assurance that they are seeing all airspace activity, and protecting their operations, assets and information from malicious and unauthorized drone threats."

