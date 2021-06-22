Dedrone Most Trusted Airspace Security Solution Worldwide

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Dedrone's counter-drone system is trusted by government, military, and commercial customers globally to protect against unauthorized drones. With flexibility to host on premise or in the cloud via Dedrone's Airspace Security-as-a-Service (ASaaS), Dedrone customers detect, identify, locate and, where authorized, mitigate drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in the Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London, and Germany. For more information about Dedrone or to reach our counter-drone experts, visit dedrone.com and follow @Dedrone on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo.‍

