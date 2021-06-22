Dedrone Most Trusted Airspace Security Solution Worldwide
Airspace security market leader surpasses 1,000 sensors sold, protecting world's most critical sites against drone threats
Jun 22, 2021, 09:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedrone®, the market leader in smart airspace security, is the most trusted global counter-drone company, surpassing 1,000 sensors sold, and continues to rapidly expand the global Dedrone footprint exceeding 250% revenue growth year-over-year. Dedrone detects, identifies, and locates nearly 250 different drone types and can provide mitigation when authorized for use. Dedrone's extensive drone library leverages a machine-learning and AI validation process to deliver maximum detection of varied drone types and manufacturers, with minimal false positives. The global airspace security company experiences continued momentum in customer installations, with active deployments in 33 countries. Customers span key industries, including defense and homeland security, critical infrastructure, airports, correctional facilities and corporate enterprises.
The world's most secure organizations rely on Dedrone for automated, continuous protection of their airspace against unauthorized drones.
- Government, Military and Homeland Security - Dedrone provides airspace security to four of the G7 nation governments, including the United States Department of Defense. Over 700 DedroneDefender™ guns have been deployed to defend airspace against drones without compromising safety or risking collateral damage. In 2020, Dedrone entered a strategic partnership with General Dynamics Mission Systems, and in 2021, jointly released the Dedrone Expeditionary Kit, allowing users to rapidly deploy and set up Dedrone technology within a mission Area of Responsibility in less than an hour, with no tools required. Dedrone successfully demonstrated initial integration into the U.S. Army's Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) software and is an active and regular participant in U.S. federally sponsored events, including the current Department of Homeland Security Air Domain Awareness testing event.
- Critical Infrastructure – Dedrone's airspace security solution is used by over 55 critical infrastructure sites around the world, including refineries, nuclear plants, ports, (see Vancouver's Neptune Terminals), and utilities, (see Korea Power Exchange). Dedrone technology has been tested and received certification from the U.K. Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure every year it has been offered, 2019 and 2021. In 2021, Dedrone authored a chapter of NATO's Joint Air Power Competence Centre, "A Comprehensive Approach to Countering Unmanned Aircraft Systems – Protection of Critical Infrastructure."
- Airports – Providing airspace security at international airports in seven countries around the globe, Dedrone enables customers like Newcastle International Airport and Perth, Scotland Airport, to protect passengers, airlines and airport employees against drone threats. In 2021, Dedrone was the first airspace security technology provider to announce both United States and European Union Remote ID capability, which will allow airports to monitor authorized or approved drone activity, and identify any unauthorized or noncompliant drone activity. Learn more from Chicago Department of Aviation (Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Chicago Midway International Airport) about establishing an airport airspace security program, here.
- Correctional Facilities – Dedrone protects over 50 correctional facilities worldwide from drone-based contraband deliveries and hostile surveillance. Maine Department of Corrections, Kentucky Department of Corrections and JVA Halle in Germany share their experience using Dedrone to protect operations against unauthorized drones.
- Corporate Enterprises – More than 10 Fortune 500 Companies rely on Dedrone to protect their airspace against drone-based corporate espionage, cyber threats and physical damage to their campuses and their data centers. Dedrone provides technology and airspace security analytics for enterprise security teams to prevent, prepare for, and strategically respond to a drone threat.
About Dedrone
Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Dedrone's counter-drone system is trusted by government, military, and commercial customers globally to protect against unauthorized drones. With flexibility to host on premise or in the cloud via Dedrone's Airspace Security-as-a-Service (ASaaS), Dedrone customers detect, identify, locate and, where authorized, mitigate drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in the Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London, and Germany. For more information about Dedrone or to reach our counter-drone experts, visit dedrone.com and follow @Dedrone on Twitter, LinkedIn and Vimeo.
