Dedrone Releases DroneTracker 4.1, Providing Advanced Radar & PTZ Camera Integration for sUAS Detection & Threat Mitigation

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedrone, a market leader in counter-drone technology and airspace security, today announced the release of DroneTracker 4.1, building in critical advancements to the company's software platform. DroneTracker 4.1 enables Dedrone customers to integrate the latest and most advanced radar and cameras, providing additional layers of proactive detection of all sUAS, including those that fly autonomously.

Dedrone's DroneTracker 4.1 software recognizes and classifies RF, WiFi, and non-WiFi sUAS. DroneTracker 4.1 collects data from hardware inputs, including the Dedrone RF-100 and RF-300, to determine the drone manufacturer, model, time and length of drone activity. Upon identification, DroneTracker 4.1 triggers alerts and countermeasures. Summary reports are automatically available for security teams to address unwanted sUAS in protected airspace.

DroneTracker 4.1 features include:

Advanced Radar and PTZ Camera Integration: DroneTracker 4.1 expands its compatibility to more radar and PTZ camera sensors for extended range, identification of autonomous drones, and verification of sUAS in low-light environments through thermal and infrared detection.

DroneTracker 4.1 expands its compatibility to more radar and PTZ camera sensors for extended range, identification of autonomous drones, and verification of sUAS in low-light environments through thermal and infrared detection. New Classification Options for Organizations with Active sUAS Programs: As more organizations bring sUAS to work, DroneTracker 4.1 enables security providers to focus on only those alerts that need intervention. New classifications include "friend" for recognized sUAS, "foe" for unwanted sUAS, and "ignore" to disable alerts do not warrant further investigation.

As more organizations bring sUAS to work, DroneTracker 4.1 enables security providers to focus on only those alerts that need intervention. New classifications include "friend" for recognized sUAS, "foe" for unwanted sUAS, and "ignore" to disable alerts do not warrant further investigation. Continuous Upgrades to Proprietary sUAS Signature Database, DroneDNA: DroneTracker 4.1 comes with the most DroneDNA updates of any software upgrade and provides users with automated monthly updates of DroneDNA.

"All counter-drone technology programs must be customized to the threat profile, environment, and needs of an individual site," shares Joerg Lamprecht, CEO, and co-founder of Dedrone. "DroneTracker 4.1 enables security teams to select the best-in-class sensor hardware to assess and understand their airspace activity accurately, while providing users with a user experience that will enable team members to access critical information and act upon it before, during and after a drone incursion."

